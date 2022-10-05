DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 12:05 am
Two young siblings buried together from Lakenheath (Suffolk County Council)
Two young siblings buried together from Lakenheath (Suffolk County Council)

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.

Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.

But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.

The findings, published in a series of articles in Current Archaeology, come from one of the largest ancient DNA projects in Europe involving 460 people who were buried in graves between 200AD and 1300AD, 278 of whom were from England.

Professor Duncan Sayer, project leader and archaeologist from the University of Central Lancashire, told the PA news agency: “This reminds us that our past isn’t this little quaint village where everybody dances around a maypole.

“The research is a breakthrough: it challenges our perceptions and understanding of ancient England, showing how pivotal migration is to who we are and for the first time allows us to explore community histories in new ways.”

While DNA analysis shows significant population changes in England during the Middle Ages, it also sheds light on the individual stories of those buried.

One such “striking story” is that of a young girl buried in early 7th Century Kent, the researchers said.

Equal armed Brooch from West Heslerton
Equal armed Brooch from West Heslerton (Landscape Research Centre)

Dubbed Updown Girl because her remains were found near Updown farm in the village of Eastry, analysis suggests she was aged 10 or 11 when she died and was buried with typical grave goods – a pot, a bone comb, a knife and a spoon.

Findings reveal 33% of Updown Girl’s DNA points to West African ancestry, most closely resembling Esan or Yoruba groups.

Her African heritage came from her father’s side, possibly her grandad or great grandad, the researchers said.

Updown girl is buried near two women who, according to the experts, are likely to be her great aunts with Northern European ancestry.

Both women were buried with several objects including belt hanging sets, beads, knives, combs and spoons, all suggesting they were part of an affluent family from the period.

The fact that both the women and the girl were buried in the same way indicates that despite her different ancestry, the girl was treated equally as her other family members, the researchers said.

The excavators drawing of Updown Girl, Eastry Kent
The excavators drawing of Updown Girl, Eastry Kent (Kent Archaeology Research Unit)

Prof Sayer told PA: “We found the granddaughter of a migrant who is part of a family that is biologically Northern European.

“She is buried in exactly the same way as everybody else… this story really highlights that if we are looking at ethnicity, did not matter to these people.”

Other notable findings include the remains of a teenage boy found at West Heslerton, an early medieval cemetery in Yorkshire, with 100% Northern European ancestry.

The boy was buried with an armed brooch, an object with origins in Scandinavia.

Elsewhere in East Anglia, at a cemetery site near to RAF Lakenheath, there is a double grave which included two adolescents, a boy of around 15 years accompanied by a knife and buckle, buried next to a girl aged around 12 years.

Nearby is a third burial, an older man found with a spear, knife and pottery sherd.

DNA analysis indicates the older male was the adolescents’ father.

The researchers believe that given the man’s age, it is likely he was present at their burial.

Professor Sayer told PA: “Our work shows that this migration cannot be understood as one single event; rather, it’s made up of many different threads – of individual people and families adapting to new circumstances across the regions of Britain.

“It is amazing being able to weave those threads together to create the fabric of their stories and in doing so, the rich and complex tapestry of our own past.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Thalia Coultas (Kerrie Coultas/PA)
Girl with limb difference ‘very, very, very excited’ to get prosthetic arm
What the papers say – October 6 (PA)
What the papers say – October 6
Kevin Spacey to appear in US court to face allegations of sexual assault (James Manning/PA)
Kevin Spacey to appear in US court to face allegations of sexual assault
Series of 60th anniversary James Bond charity auctions raise over £11.5 million (Christie’s Images/PA)
James Bond 60th anniversary charity auctions raise over £11.5 million
Grief counselling therapy session (Zak Waters/Alamy/PA)
750,000 extra bereavements during pandemic amid ‘huge’ support gap – report
Dr Mike Simms has developed a new theory around Northern Ireland’s world famous Giant’s Causeway (Mike Simms/PA)
Giant’s Causeway formation event may have taken just days – museum curator
Drought led to widespread shortages and crop failures (Ben Birchall/PA)
Climate change made ‘summer drought 20 times more likely in Northern Hemisphere’
A man has been arrested following an incident at an amateur match in Lancashire (Jacob King/PA)
Man, 24, arrested after referee ‘seriously assaulted’ during football match
SpaceX Crew5 astronauts, who are on a mission to the International Space Station (John Raoux/AP)
Russian launches to space from US for first time in 20 years
An inquest jury returned a finding that Cyril McGuinness died of natural causes (Alamy/PA)
Kidnap plot suspect known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’ died of natural causes, jury rules

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks