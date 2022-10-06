Woman killed in dog attack was ‘one in a million mum’

The family of a woman who died after a dog attack has described her as a “one in a million mum”.
Ann Dunn, 65, died following the attack at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.
In a statement released through police on Thursday, her family said: “Our one in a million mum.
“Life will never be the same without you.”
Officers were called to the house in St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.
Ms Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and has since been released on conditional bail.