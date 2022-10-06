‘Old favourites more meaningful than novelty’ for those nearing end of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Old favourites more meaningful than novelty’ for those nearing end of life

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 2:02 pm
The study found that people chose the comfort of familiar experiences over new and exciting ones (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The study found that people chose the comfort of familiar experiences over new and exciting ones (Anthony Devlin/PA)

People tend to choose the comfort of familiar experiences over new and exciting ones once they reach their twilight years, research suggests.

The behavioural experts said their findings, published in the Journal Of Personality And Social Psychology, contradict the idea of pursuing a bucket list – a list of things a person has not done before but wants to do before dying.

The researchers believe that the work could help people better manage their time to maximise their enjoyment of experiences by nudging themselves towards the comfort of something well-known, rather than the excitement of something novel.

Yuji Katsumata Winet of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in the US, is one of the authors on the paper, and said: “Our findings unveil nuance to what people really mean by ending on a high note.

“Endings tend to prompt people to think about what’s personally meaningful to them.

“People like ending things on a meaningful note as it provides psychological closure and in most cases, old favourites tend to be more meaningful than exciting novelty.”

As part of the study, the researchers recruited nearly 6,000 people who took part in eight experiments.

The experts looked into whether people tend to prefer new and exciting experiences, such as trying a new restaurant, or familiar ones, such as returning to an old favourite.

They also explored whether the participants’ preferences shift with the amount of time they believed they have left to enjoy similar experiences.

The team found that “perceived endings” affected the choices the participants made by returning to an old favourite deemed meaningful.

Study co-author Dr Ed O’Brien, also from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said: “The research is especially interesting because on the surface, it runs counter to the idea of the bucket list whereby people tend to pursue novelty – things they’ve never done but have always wanted to do – as they approach the end of life.

“Here we find that, at least in these more everyday ending contexts, people actually do the opposite.

“They want to end on a high note by ending on a familiar note.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

‘Old favourites more meaningful than novelty’ for those nearing end of life
Draconid meteor shower to put on a show in the night sky
The Online Safety Bill in its current form would require social media and other platforms to protect their users from harmful content (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Online Safety Bill needs a ‘total rewrite’, human rights lawyer says
The Holly Blue butterfly which saw a 120% increase in this year’s Big Butterfly Count (Iain H Leach/Butterfly Conservation)
Butterfly numbers still ‘worryingly low’ in 2022 despite good weather
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley at Millbank Studios, central London (PA)
Metropolitan Police boss: People will be removed from force for ‘ghastly acts’
The aftermath of an assault on a local Sikh priest in Manchester City Centre (GMP/PA)
Jail for ‘thug’ who attacked Sikh cleric ‘without any justifiable reason’
The deal will be available throughout November and December (PA)
Asda to offer £1 ‘winter warmer’ meal deal in its cafes for over-60s
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated family handout file photo issued by the PSNI of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe. An inquest into the death of the Belfast schoolboy may need to be delayed until “all lines of inquiry have been pursued”, his family’s legal representatives have said. Noah, a pupil at St Malachy�s College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast last June, six days after he went missing.Noah, a pupil at St Malachy’s College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast last June, six days after he went missing. Issue date: Friday May 28, 2021.
Move not to pursue corporate manslaughter charges in Noah Donohoe case reviewed
Angela Jilina, 49, leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, where she and her estranged journalist husband Walid Abu-Zalaf, 64, who had homes in London and Ascot, Berkshire, and Switzerland, want a judge to make decisions related to when their marriage broke down (James Manning/PA)
Couple with links to Blairs embroiled in High Court divorce tussle
The Duke of Sussex (James Manning/PA)
Six high-profile figures suing publisher of Mail over alleged unlawful activity
The Prince of Wales speaks to a volunteer about the contents of the Little Boxes of Hope during a visit to PIPS Suicide Prevention (PIPS Charity) in Belfast which works across communities in the city and throughout Northern Ireland to provide crisis support for those at risk of suicide and self-harm, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Thursday October 6, 2022.
William expresses shock at rise in young people contemplating suicide

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks