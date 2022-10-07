What the papers say – October 7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – October 7

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 4:49 am
A “return to the dark ages” with constant power cuts is the main story as the working week concludes.

National Grid has warned UK homes face three-hour rolling blackouts this winter, according to the Daily Express, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph and i.

The Times reports the Prime Minister has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign.

Metro says Britons face a “winter of disconnect”, while charities tell the grid operator in The Guardian that rolling power cuts could endanger thousands of people who use life-saving machines at home.

Households are being offered £10 pound per day to cut their electric use at peak times, reports the Daily Mail, with the Daily Star covering the same story under the headline “wash your grundies at midnight”.

The Daily Mirror carries a black-and-white photograph of drinkers by candlelight in a Newcastle pub in 1970, as the paper casts the upcoming winter as a “return to the dark ages”.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England says its intervention in the UK debt market last week prevented a £50 billion fire sale that would have taken the UK to the edge of financial crisis, reports the Financial Times.

And The Sun says the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has recruited Seann Walsh, four years after the comedian became embroiled in scandal when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.

