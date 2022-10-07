Molly Russell’s father calls for independent regulation of online platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Molly Russell’s father calls for independent regulation of online platforms

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 9:13 am
The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell, who died while suffering from “the negative effects of online content”, has called for independent regulation of online platforms (PA)

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell, who died while suffering from “the negative effects of online content”, has called for independent regulation of online platforms.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker said material viewed by Molly on sites like Instagram and Pinterest before her death in November 2017 “was not safe” and “should not have been available for a 14-year-old child to see”.

Ian Russell told BBC’s Today programme on Friday: “The age of self-regulation on internet platforms must be ended for the sake and safety of our children.

“The politicians have said that they’ll do something about it but (the Online Safety Bill) still hasn’t made it out of the House of Commons.

“I think it’s a very complicated Bill. It’s a whole new form of regulation. It’s full of legal clauses and it’s hard to read. I think people are being very cautious.

“It’s really important that something which is illegal in the offline world must be illegal – and we must be better protected – when it’s found in the online world.”

Mr Russell said he has been assured by Michelle Donelan, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, that the Online Safety Bill will get a third reading in the House of Commons before Christmas.

He said: “She wanted to reassure me that the Government took this Bill very seriously, it wasn’t going to be put on the back foot, it wasn’t going to be watered down.

“In fact, they were going to strengthen measures to protect children online.”

Molly Russell
Molly Russell, 14, died from suicide after seeing distressing content online (Family handout/PA)

Mr Russell also urged parents to “be direct” and talk to their children if they have worries about them.

He said: “It’s important to talk. The most important thing as a family is to find a way to cross the generations, so that the parents can keep a channel of communication going with their children.

“That transition that happens, from being a child to being an adult, those teenage years, are some of the hardest years that we all live though. It’s really important to not try and push anything that’s a wedge between the generations and keep talking. Talking about mental health, suicide, if you need to.

“If you have worries about a child, I’ve learnt since Molly’s death, don’t keep them to yourself, be direct and talk to your child about it.”

Mr Russell said his family had no idea about Molly’s depression, and that “she didn’t seem like a social media person.”

