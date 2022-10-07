Police ‘breached duty to carry out effective investigation into loyalist attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police ‘breached duty to carry out effective investigation into loyalist attack’

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 12:25 pm
Peter McEvoy and supporters speak outside the High Court in Belfast following a legal challenge to police over its duty to ensure an effective investigation into a 1992 loyalist gun attack in Co Down (David Young/PA)
Peter McEvoy and supporters speak outside the High Court in Belfast following a legal challenge to police over its duty to ensure an effective investigation into a 1992 loyalist gun attack in Co Down (David Young/PA)

Northern Ireland’s police service has been found to be in breach of its duty to ensure an effective investigation into a 1992 loyalist gun attack in Co Down.

The finding came at the High Court in Belfast following a challenge to the chief constable by John McEvoy, a barman who narrowly escaped being hit in the attack on the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down.

Families are now calling for an investigation into a series of loyalist attacks in the South Down area.

These include the killing of comedian Patrick Kielty’s father Jack in Dundrum in 1988, the attempted murder of John O’Rourke in 1986 and the shooting deaths of six Catholic men at the Heights Bar in Loughinisland in 1994.

Loughinisland Massacre
From top row, left to right: Patsy O’Hare, Barney Green, Adrian Rogan, Eamon Byrne, Daniel McCreanor and Malcom Jenkinson, who were killed in Loughinisland, Co Down (Family handouts/PA)

One man, Peter McCormack, was murdered and several others hurt when a UVF gang burst into the Thierafurth Inn and opened fire.

Mr McEvoy claimed a failure to establish an independent effective probe into the shooting on November 19 1992 breached his human rights.

Some of the material cited by Mr McEvoy’s lawyers included the 2016 Police Ombudsman report into the Loughinisland attack, which found there had been collusion between police officers and the gunmen, and the documentary film No Stone Unturned, which named suspects.

Mr Justice Humphreys said the new material represents plausible evidence of significant state collusion at the Thierafurth Inn shootings.

He found that the state “has failed to carry out” an effective investigation compliant with Article Two or Three of the European Convention on Human Rights “within a reasonable time”.

However, he said he was not satisfied that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)’s Legacy Investigation Branch is incapable of carrying out an effective investigation.

Concluding his judgment, Mr Justice Humphreys said he was minded to make a declaration rather than an order in light of the indication that a review of the case is being carried out.

“I’m conscious that any mandatory order may result in other deserving investigations being denied or delayed,” he said.

He said: “Declaratory relief ought to be an effective remedy for the breach which I have found.”

A further hearing is set to take place around the wording of a declaration and costs.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland acknowledge the comments of Mr Justice Humphreys today,” a force spokesman said.

“We will now take time to fully consider the written judgment and it would, therefore, be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Mr McEvoy was accompanied by several survivors of other loyalist gun attacks in the Co Down area as he attended the High Court on Friday.

Outside court, he welcomed the judgment.

“That’s what we’ve been looking for since 1982 and we got what we wanted,” he said.

“We want a review into what happened all over south Down.”

He added: “It’s been prolonged, for 30 years, coming 31 years. It’s affected everybody, not just me. It has affected all the people.

“I’m glad that the ruling went with us today and I hope that the police force now come meet with our legal team.”

Mr McEvoy’s solicitor Gavin Booth, from Phoenix Law, said the onus now lay with the PSNI to instigate a “proper investigation” into the series of loyalist attacks in South Down.

“It’s on the PSNI now to take action to remedy that breach (of European Convention rights),” he said.

“We’re open to meet with the PSNI to talk about a proper thematic investigation into South Down, into all the events of collusion.

“So, while no exact order has been made today, the PSNI should know that it’s on them now to carry out a proper investigation into South Down.”

Mr Booth said the opportunity to secure justice has not been scuppered by the passage of time.

“The suspects still remain living in South Down,” he said.

“We know who they are, we know where they’re living, the PSNI know who they are.”

Sinn Fein MP for South Down, Chris Hazzard, also joined the survivors at Friday’s hearing.

“This is a watershed decision for families in South Down and further exposes damning levels of collusion between the state and loyalist paramilitaries,” he said.

“All of these murders and attacks must now be properly investigated and those responsible brought before the courts.

“I want to commend all the families impacted by this case and their steadfast campaign to access truth and justice.

“They are entitled to justice and proper investigation. This must now proceed without any delay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Damage after the fire at Rowe Court (Ted Hennessey/PA)
Survivor of fatal fire left ‘not wanting to live’ and will not forgive arsonist
Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half of his nine-year sentence (NCA/PA)
Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt to be freed from prison in weeks
Floral tributes at the scene in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, east London, after 45-year-old James Markham was stabbed to death (Laura Parnaby/PA)
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
The main entrance to the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Barrister accuses judge of implying ‘only stupid women can be raped’
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ with a one million dollar scheme to support women in need (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme
Just Stop Oil supporters form a blockade on Vauxhall Bridge Road in Westminster, central London (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil block roads around Westminster for seventh day
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Five workers killed by ‘unsafe’ wall holding 263 tonnes of scrap, court told
Officers from Greater Manchester Police have been searching an area on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police end Saddleworth Moor search with no evidence of human remains found
Chairman Sir Brian Langstaff said the inquiry had reached a ‘significant milestone’ (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Last of infected blood victims’ evidence heard in ‘significant milestone’
Mr Justice Mostyn is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future (PA)
Estranged couple arguing over how long they were married wait for judge’s ruling

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks