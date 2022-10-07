Arsonist who killed two neighbours apologises in court and refers to Quran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Arsonist who killed two neighbours apologises in court and refers to Quran

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 1:36 pm
Hakeem Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Hakeem Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder (Thames Valley Police/PA)

An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours last year has apologised in court and said he felt compelled to plead guilty due to the teachings of the Quran.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and igniting the blaze which killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, on December 15 last year.

On Friday, dozens of survivors and bereaved relatives heard from Kigundu and his lawyer Rosina Cottage at Reading Crown Court.

Richard Burgess was killed in a fire ignited by Hakeem Kigundu in Rowe Court, Reading on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA).
Richard Burgess was killed in a fire ignited by Hakeem Kigundu (Thames Valley Police/PA).

Before Kigundu rose to speak, several residents and relatives left the courtroom and proceedings paused as another left while fighting back tears as Ms Cottage outlined the defence case.

Kigundu, a Ugandan national who is thought to have entered the UK illegally using his brother’s passport, said he had been contemplating suicide but “decided against it” in the moments before he ignited the fire.

He said: “I was approached by Mr Webb (a Rowe Court resident) and I’m not sure what he said, but it enraged me and I lit the flame.

“Shortly after, I made my way to the police station and turned myself in.

“I want to point out that at no time did I try to hinder justice.”

Neil Morris was killed in a fire ignited by Hakeem Kigundu in Rowe Court, Reading on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA).
Neil Morris was killed in the fire last December (Thames Valley Police/PA).

He added: “When I say I’m sorry it’s not because I’m getting sentenced.

“I believe actions speak louder than words and punishment is the path to forgiveness and redemption.

“According to the Quran, injustice is one of the worst sins we can commit, which is why I pleaded guilty and took full responsibility for my actions.”

Kigundu’s defence lawyer, Rosina Cottage, said he had become “isolated” and “paranoid”, and argued that a “chilling” voicenote he recorded in the days before may not have been about the attack.

The court previously heard Kigundu’s audio “diary” from December 9, in which he appeared to state his intention to cause the “death” of his neighbours, some of whom had complained about his antisocial behaviour in the block.

Ms Cottage said: “That voicenote, which is chilling and frightening and relied upon often by the Crown – what they say is the inevitable conclusion is taking it a step too far.

“(In the voicenote) he is clearly contemplating his own death.

“It isn’t clear, but it is clear that he is not thinking in a way that right-minded, calm, rational people think.”

Joel Richards suffered burns on his face, head, and hand during the Rowe Court fire (Thames Valley Police/PA).
Joel Richards suffered burns on his face, head, and hand during the Rowe Court fire (Thames Valley Police/PA).

Along with causing the deaths of Mr Burgess and Mr Morris, two residents were also seriously injured in the fire, and 24 homes were destroyed.

Joel Richards, who was present in court, suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her ribs, right arm and spine.

Kigundu pleaded guilty on September 20 to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due to be sentenced by Mr Justice Holgate later on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Floral tributes at the scene in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, east London, after 45-year-old James Markham was stabbed to death (Laura Parnaby/PA)
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
The main entrance to the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Barrister accuses judge of implying ‘only stupid women can be raped’
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ with a one million dollar scheme to support women in need (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme
Just Stop Oil supporters form a blockade on Vauxhall Bridge Road in Westminster, central London (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil block roads around Westminster for seventh day
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Five workers killed by ‘unsafe’ wall holding 263 tonnes of scrap, court told
Officers from Greater Manchester Police have been searching an area on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police end Saddleworth Moor search with no evidence of human remains found
Chairman Sir Brian Langstaff said the inquiry had reached a ‘significant milestone’ (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Last of infected blood victims’ evidence heard in ‘significant milestone’
Mr Justice Mostyn is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future (PA)
Estranged couple arguing over how long they were married wait for judge’s ruling
Lewis, described by his family as “popular, funny and kind”, had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death (Family handout/PA)
Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp
A police officer writing on paper (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police face probe over ‘grossly offensive’ WhatApp messages

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks