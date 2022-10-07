Just Stop Oil block roads around Westminster for seventh day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Just Stop Oil block roads around Westminster for seventh day

By Press Association
October 7, 2022, 2:04 pm
Just Stop Oil supporters form a blockade on Vauxhall Bridge Road in Westminster, central London (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil supporters form a blockade on Vauxhall Bridge Road in Westminster, central London (Just Stop Oil/PA)

Activists blocked roads in central London for a seventh day as part of their campaign to stop future gas and oil projects from going ahead.

Around 25 supporters of Just Stop Oil sat in the roads to the north and south of Vauxhall Bridge on Friday, where they wore high-vis orange vests and held up orange banners.

The group said people also glued themselves to the road.

Footage taken by the group shows motorists becoming aggravated and dragging people away from their positions on the road.

Other drivers can be seen beeping at activists in one clip, while police are seen speaking to them in another.

At one point, the campaigners were filmed getting up out of their spots to let an ambulance through – a move the group says their supporters always do when they block roads.

Phil Snider, 37, a delivery driver from Southampton, said: “I’m taking action because I looked at the science, read the quotes from Sir David King and the UN and was horrified.

“I’m doing this because I believe we all should do what we can. I’m in a position where I am able to take action, so I am doing this.

“It makes me sick to see climate disasters in the paper… the Government needs to get a grip and stop all new oil production, tax the wealthy and corporations that have caused this disaster and go full pelt in the direction of green energy.”

A Just Stop Oil spokesman said: “We will continue in civil resistance because it is the right thing to do when faced with a harmful government.

“The coming weeks will see the disruption in the capital increase until the Government makes a statement to end new oil and gas.

“Beginning the process of winding down fossil fuel production in this country is not rocket science.

“The Government is throwing water on the fire that is destroying our only home.”

The group has coincided its protests with a new round of licensing for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea.

Just Stop Oil supporters protest in London
Police were seen speaking to the protesters earlier today (Just Stop Oil/PA)

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has started the 33rd round of offshore licences.

It estimates more than 100 licences may be granted.

Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the licensing will boost the UK’s economy and energy security.

He said: “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine means it is now more important than ever that we make the most of sovereign energy resources, strengthening our energy security now and into the future.

“Ensuring our energy independence means exploiting the full potential of our North Sea assets to boost domestic production – recognising that producing gas in the UK has a lower carbon footprint than importing from abroad.

“That is why we welcome the launch of the NSTA’s new licensing round, which will help support highly skilled jobs across the UK’s energy industry, boosting both our energy security and our economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Damage after the fire at Rowe Court (Ted Hennessey/PA)
Survivor of fatal fire left ‘not wanting to live’ and will not forgive arsonist
Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half of his nine-year sentence (NCA/PA)
Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt to be freed from prison in weeks
Floral tributes at the scene in Churchill Terrace, Chingford, east London, after 45-year-old James Markham was stabbed to death (Laura Parnaby/PA)
Life detention order for 15-year-old boy who fatally stabbed father of three
The main entrance to the Royal Courts of Justice in central London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Barrister accuses judge of implying ‘only stupid women can be raped’
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ with a one million dollar scheme to support women in need (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Five workers killed by ‘unsafe’ wall holding 263 tonnes of scrap, court told
Officers from Greater Manchester Police have been searching an area on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police end Saddleworth Moor search with no evidence of human remains found
Chairman Sir Brian Langstaff said the inquiry had reached a ‘significant milestone’ (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Last of infected blood victims’ evidence heard in ‘significant milestone’
Mr Justice Mostyn is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future (PA)
Estranged couple arguing over how long they were married wait for judge’s ruling
Lewis, described by his family as “popular, funny and kind”, had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death (Family handout/PA)
Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp

Most Read

1
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been banned for eight games by the SFA - with six games to be served immediately - and we think it's harsh. So much so, we've created these masks for fans to wear at Tannadice!
DOWNLOAD HERE: Show your support for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin by wearing our ‘BANNED’…
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Sheep farmer’s drunken assault on partner after day at Keith Show
3
Firefighters were at Altens recycling centre for five days. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Altens recycling centre to be demolished with misplaced battery blamed as likely cause for…
4
Shaun Groves threatened to slit a bookie's throat when she refused his bet on a horse.
Gambler threatened to cut bookie’s throat after she refused to take a bet
5
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
2
6
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Inverness TikTok sensation Katie Gregson-MacLeod teams up with Adele’s producer to rework viral hit…
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Erica Spink KA Buchan stole from B&M Home Store in Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by Google Maps/ Facebook/DCT Design Team Date; Unknown
Cash-strapped mum took baby son on shoplifting spree
8
Garthdee Community Councillor Margaret Forrest, pictured with her husband Gavin, is furious with First Bus about the way they're serving the Garthdee community. Photo: Kami Thomson.
Garthdee residents ‘suffering greatly’ due to busy First Bus services
9
Head of cinema Colin Farquhar outside Belmont Filmhouse last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
‘I feel like I’ve had a part removed’: Belmont Filmhouse boss pays tribute after…

More from Press and Journal

Mariah Johnstone has been reported missing. Supplied by Police.
Appeal launched for missing 14-year-old Aberdeen girl
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
Lisa Williams won the World Porridge Making Championship in 2019. Pic: James Ross.
Lisa Williams knows her oats as she prepares to defend World Porridge Making Championship…
Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.
Jordan White insists Ross County have what it takes to recover from chastening Motherwell…
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. (Photo by Kenny Elrick)
Turriff United boss Dean Donaldson insists his players can handle tough lessons
Sofie Hagen brought her new show Fat Jokes to Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Joyous punchlines courtesy of Sofie Hagen at The Lemon Tree
The Loch Frisa docks in Craignure, Mull. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Whisky barrels over children? CalMac timetable cautiously accepted by Mull and Iona users, but…
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
Tom Ritchie made his Peterhead debut against Montrose last weekend. Photos by Duncan Brown
Aberdeen goalkeeper Tom Ritchie looks to Ryan Duncan example during Peterhead loan spell
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…

Editor's Picks