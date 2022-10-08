Raising of Shackleton’s lost ship from under sea downplayed by discoverers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Raising of Shackleton’s lost ship from under sea downplayed by discoverers

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:03 pm
Those behind the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship have downplayed the prospect of raising it from under the sea (Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA)
Those behind the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship have downplayed the prospect of raising it from under the sea (Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA)

Those behind the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship have downplayed the prospect of raising it from under the sea.

Endurance became stuck in ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off the coast of Antarctica in 1915 and was lost until it was located by a mission vessel launched in February this year, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death.

The Endurance22 Expedition director of exploration, Mensun Bound, had said he was planning to look more closely at the wreck and that raising it was being considered amid concerns it could eventually decay.

However, on Friday afternoon, The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said: “The wreck is protected as a Historic Site and Monument under The Antarctic Treaty.

“The Endurance22 Expedition was non-intrusive, meaning the expedition successfully located, surveyed and filmed Endurance, but did not touch the ship itself.

“Furthermore, there are no plans, and never have been plans, either by the Trust or the Expedition team, to touch the wreck or to recover any of her artefacts.”

According to The Times, Alexandra Shackleton, the granddaughter of the explorer, who is believed to be the legal owner of the ship, said she wanted it to remain undisturbed.

Wreck of Endurance found
The ship got stuck in dense pack ice (Royal Geographic Society/PA)

Sir Ernest and his crew set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica but Endurance did not reach land and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship.

They were stuck in the ice for around 10 months before escaping in lifeboats and on foot.

Asked at an event, put on by law firm BDB Pitmans in central London, if the ship will be raised, maritime archaeologist Mr Bound had said: “There are a lot of contrasting views about that. We have a range of ideas on that one.

“And we have to remember the Shackleton family, who very likely own the ship. They have fairly strong views of their own.

“Bringing it up… We’ve got to think about conserving it and the process of that, which museum is going to take that, which could take forever and a day.

“But if we leave it there, it’s organic, it’s going to decay some time beyond our lifetime.”

He also suggested there could be a “proper marine biological survey” to take a closer look at the ship.

A pair of boots and flare gun were among the items seen on the ship.

Television historian Dan Snow said the expedition, which he was a part of, was “lucky” as it was able to navigate through the sea ice with “relative ease”.

He said: “We had a brilliant search box that Mensun Bound worked out, looking at all the data from 1915, looking at where the ship probably sunk.

“They were still doing readings with the sun to fix their position, latitude and longitude, and they made daily weather observations, things like that.

“The plan was if we couldn’t near the box, to use helicopters to lift – which was a crazy plan – all the equipment required, build a camp on the ice, drill a massive hole in the ice and drop the drones like VHS tapes through the ice.

“Bonkers idea, because the ice is ever-shifting, it’s moving erratically.”

The team instead deployed a drone off the back of the ship to move around the area.

Endurance was found to be leaning on its right with ice coming “up and over” it, which “bulldozed” parts of the deck and accommodation area, although Sir Ernest’s cabin was still intact.

The ropes and mast had fallen down but were still attached and perhaps acted like a “parachute” as the ship sank.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firefighters leave the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Emergency services praised for response to Co Donegal tragedy
Julian Assange is facing extradition to the US (PA)
Russell Brand and Jeremy Corbyn join human chain to support Julian Assange
Leanne Fridd said she found it ‘insane’ that Russell Crowe donated to her crowdfunder (Leanne Fridd/Bookbugs and Dragon Tales/PA)
Norwich bookshop receives ‘insane’ £5,000 donation from Russell Crowe
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where at least three people have died. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Creeslough tragedy – cross-border search and rescue effort praised
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Two teenagers and a child among 10 killed in Irish petrol station explosion
DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses delegates at their party conference (PA)
Donaldson: No powersharing for DUP while Irish Sea border remains
(Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier pledges support for community after service station blast
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Birdkeepers to be legally required to keep birds indoors in parts of England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Third rail strike in a week leaves 20% of regular services running
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation following the death of a man in Hertfordshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Death of man ‘restrained’ by officers investigated by police watchdog

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks