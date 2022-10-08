Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Arsonist jailed for life for killing neighbours in ‘devastating revenge attack’

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 12:04 pm
Hakeem Kigundu, 32, previously admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and igniting the blaze which killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Hakeem Kigundu, 32, previously admitted pouring petrol over the ground floor of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and igniting the blaze which killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45, on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA)

An arsonist who killed two of his neighbours in a “premeditated and devastating revenge attack” has been sentenced to a whole life order in jail.

Hakeem Kigundu, 32, admitted pouring petrol in the hallways of Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, and starting the fire that killed Richard Burgess, 46, and Neil Morris, 45,  at around 2.45am on December 15, 2021.

Two residents were also seriously hurt, Joel Richards suffered third-degree burns, while Laura Wiggins was left with a punctured lung, a kidney hematoma and fractures to her pelvis, ribs, right arm and spine.

Kigundu, a Ugandan national believed to have entered the UK illegally using his brother’s passport, bought 40 litres of petrol, a sledgehammer, and a “V For Vendetta” mask in the days before the fire.

He also outlined his intention to kill his neighbours in a voice note, and created an email address with the words “burn them all”.

Richard Burgess was killed in a fire ignited by Hakeem Kigundu in Rowe Court, Reading on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA).
Richard Burgess was killed in the Rowe Court fire started by Kigundu on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA).

Sentencing, Mr Justice Holgate said: “I’m sure this was a premeditated attack made by the defendant in revenge.

“Six days before the fire, he made his lethal intentions clear in the audio diary note and the email address.

“Four days before the fire, he bought the petrol from the garages. Three days before, he bought protective goggles and a sledgehammer.

“He had prepared the possessions he wished to take away with him. There is no question of him committing suicide.

“He planned to commit the attack at night, because that would reduce the chance of a resident discovering that huge amounts of petrol had been spread in the rear lobby leading to the staircase on the ground floor and the second floor landing.

“That would also substantially increase the chances of causing death and serious injury.

He added: “I do not accept that any real remorse has been shown, acceptance of guilt, yes, but not remorse.”

Neil Morris was killed in the Rowe Court fire started by Kigundu on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA).

Neil Morris was killed in the Rowe Court fire started by Kigundu on December 15 last year (Thames Valley Police/PA).

Survivors and bereaved relatives tearfully embraced in the courtroom when the sentence was passed, and outside one person shouted: “Justice has been served”.

Emily Wiggins, the daughter of Laura Wiggins who was left wheelchair-bound for six months due to the extent of her injuries, also told the PA news agency: “We are really happy with the verdict. We’ve got justice.”

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said Kigundu planned the attack after growing angry that his neighbours had complained about his antisocial behaviour and losing his job as a BT engineer in the months before.

Lawyer Hayley Garey, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said she hopes bereaved families and survivors feel justice has been served.

She said: “Hakeem Kigundu carried out a premeditated and devastating revenge attack, having planned his actions in the weeks and days beforehand.

“He started the fire in the middle of the night when he knew it would cause the most harm, damage, and ultimately deaths.

“The strength of the evidence gave Kigundu no option but to plead guilty to the charges against him.

Joel Richards was badly burned in the Rowe Court fire (Thames Valley Police/PA).
Joel Richards was badly burned in the Rowe Court fire (Thames Valley Police/PA).
“One small consolation is that this saved the victims and witnesses from having to relive their horrific experiences in court.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims who were killed, and with the survivors who have lost their homes and most of their possessions.

“We hope this sentence can bring them some sense of justice.”

The court previously heard a voice note recorded by Kigundu on December 9, in which he appeared to state his intention to cause the “death” of his neighbours, some of whom had complained about his antisocial behaviour and who he referred to as “persistent c****”.

Former Rowe Court resident and bus driver Mr Richards, 55, who risked his life to rouse two people before jumping from a second-floor window, said he saw Kigundu laughing from his car parked outside as the building burned.

Kigundu had earlier addressed the court, saying that the teachings of the Koran compelled him to plead guilty.

On September 20 he admitted two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firefighters leave the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Emergency services praised for response to Co Donegal tragedy
Julian Assange is facing extradition to the US (PA)
Russell Brand and Jeremy Corbyn join human chain to support Julian Assange
Leanne Fridd said she found it ‘insane’ that Russell Crowe donated to her crowdfunder (Leanne Fridd/Bookbugs and Dragon Tales/PA)
Norwich bookshop receives ‘insane’ £5,000 donation from Russell Crowe
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where at least three people have died. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Creeslough tragedy – cross-border search and rescue effort praised
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Two teenagers and a child among 10 killed in Irish petrol station explosion
DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses delegates at their party conference (PA)
Donaldson: No powersharing for DUP while Irish Sea border remains
(Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier pledges support for community after service station blast
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Birdkeepers to be legally required to keep birds indoors in parts of England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Third rail strike in a week leaves 20% of regular services running
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation following the death of a man in Hertfordshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Death of man ‘restrained’ by officers investigated by police watchdog

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks