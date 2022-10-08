Death of man ‘restrained’ by officers investigated by police watchdog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who earlier appeared to be in “distress” has died in a “tragic incident” after allegedly being restrained by police officers, sparking an investigation by an independent watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation following the death of the man, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, in Hertfordshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hertfordshire Police were called to an area of Eleanor Cross Road in Waltham Cross, Broxbourne, just before 11pm on Friday to reports of a man running around in the street appearing to be in distress.

The IOPC said it understands that officers attempted to stop the man and deployed pava spray, an incapacitant, in an attempt to contain and restrain him.

Officers told the IPOC the man appeared to be having a mental health crisis so the ambulance service was called.

It is understood the man became unwell while being restrained by officers at the scene, the IOPC added.

After his breathing became laboured, officers began CPR until paramedics arrived shortly before midnight.

They tried to save him but the man was pronounced dead at 12.17am.

IOPC investigators attended the scene and started their investigation at 6.10am on Saturday.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“Our investigators have begun reviewing body-worn video footage obtained from all officers who attended the incident and will be undertaking door-to-door inquiries in the area.

“Our investigation is in its infancy and it’s important that a thorough independent investigation is carried out to ensure we understand the full circumstances.”