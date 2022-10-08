Third rail strike in a week leaves 20% of regular services running

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third rail strike in a week leaves 20% of regular services running

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 1:02 pm
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Rail passengers are facing travel chaos for the third time this week as strike action leaves just 20% of regular services running across the country.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have walked out in a long-running dispute, with boss Mick Lynch accusing the Government of making unrealistic proposals.

“If we gave up we would lose everything that we’ve negotiated over the decades and we’re not prepared to do that,” he told the PA news agency.

“We will be in this for as long as it takes.”

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Mick Lynch (Jacob King/PA)

Around half of the network will be closed all day and trains are only operating until 6.30pm.

Passengers have been urged to “only travel by train if absolutely necessary”, with services expected to return later than normal on Sunday.

Thousands of back-up workers have been drafted in to limit disruption, but only a fifth of normal services are running.

It comes despite Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who replaced Grant Shapps as Transport Secretary last month, saying there was a “deal to be done” with the unions.

In a speech to the Conservative Party conference, she called for “compromise” and “positive proposals” to end the strikes.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Lynch said Ms Trevelyan had “warmer words” than her predecessor but had failed to bring concrete proposals to the negotiating table.

Speaking from a picket line outside Euston station, he told PA: “We know that there’s a deal to be done but it’s whether the Government allows these (rail) companies to change their position.

“At the minute, they’re saying things that they know that we can’t accept.

“The companies know that we can’t accept – they say to me, we know you’re not going to accept this, but I’ve been told to say it.”

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents the rail companies, declined to comment on the allegations.

The Department for Transport said in a statement: “For the third time this week, and second weekend in a row, we face disruption and disarray on our railways.

“Weekend rail travel has been on the rise since the pandemic as people travel to support their favourite sports teams, meet loved ones or go to events. These plans are all now jeopardised and our economy is damaged as a result.

“Our railway is in desperate need of modernisation but all strikes will do is punish the very people unions claim to stand up for and push passengers further away.

“We urge union bosses to reconsider this divisive action and instead work with their employers, not against them, to agree a new way forward.”

Three strikes have taken place so far in October, with the others being held on Saturday 1 and Wednesday 5.

Mr Lynch, who was criticised by Liz Truss as being part of an “anti-growth coalition”, also accused the Prime Minister of mangling the economy.

“She seems to be an incompetent – her incompetence is only matched by her ego, and the same can be said for (Chancellor) Kwasi Kwarteng,” he said.

“They’re saying that we’re an anti-growth coalition, they had to go out and print £65 billion to prop up the bond market. But they want to blame railway workers for what’s going on in the country.

