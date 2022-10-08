Creeslough tragedy – cross-border search and rescue effort praised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Creeslough tragedy – cross-border search and rescue effort praised

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 5:23 pm
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where at least three people have died. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where at least three people have died. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The cross-border search and rescue effort following the devastating service station explosion in Co Donegal has been praised.

Emergency workers from across Northern Ireland joined their colleagues in the Irish republic in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon in the desperate search through the rubble.

Those included the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance.

Deputy chief fire and rescue officer Paul Harper said they sent their specialist rescue team from Belfast along with a command support unit from Strabane to the incident, working with other emergency services into the early hours of Saturday in the hope of rescuing survivors trapped in the rubble.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said the solidarity “will be long remembered”.

“We want to pay tribute to all the essential services, those who worked throughout the night, at times in danger, to rescue people and to do everything they could to comfort people,” he said.

“Our emergency services from health, firefighting, gardai, right across the board, all across the north west, and particularly our colleagues in Northern Ireland, fire service and ambulance who came willingly and very quickly to the aid of those impacted by this.

“That will be long remembered. That solidarity and that sense of strong community between the essential services.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson thanked the emergency services as well as extending his sympathies to the friends and families of the bereaved.

“We want to extend our thanks to all the emergency services for their efforts to save life from both sides of the border including from counties Tyrone and Londonderry, all of whom joined in the rescue efforts,” he told his party conference in Belfast on Saturday afternoon

“This is what being a good neighbour is all about.

“I want to assure the people of Creeslough of our collective prayers, and I want them to know that they will continue to be in our thoughts in the days ahead.”

