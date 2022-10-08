Norwich bookshop receives ‘insane’ £5,000 donation from Russell Crowe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Norwich bookshop receives ‘insane’ £5,000 donation from Russell Crowe

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 3:50 pm
Leanne Fridd said she found it ‘insane’ that Russell Crowe donated to her crowdfunder (Leanne Fridd/Bookbugs and Dragon Tales/PA)
Leanne Fridd said she found it ‘insane’ that Russell Crowe donated to her crowdfunder (Leanne Fridd/Bookbugs and Dragon Tales/PA)

The director of an independent bookshop has spoken of her shock and amazement after receiving an “insane” £5,000 donation from actor Russell Crowe.

Leanne Fridd, 43, who lives in Sprowston, Norwich, launched a crowdfunder on Thursday evening to try and raise £15,000 to help her Bookbugs And Dragon Tales bookshop.

Just a few hours later she received a third of her funding target from the Gladiator actor.

Woman and man holding a key and looking at the camera
Leanne Fridd and her husband Dan (Leanne Fridd/Bookbugs And Dragon Tales/PA)

“We made the crowdfunder at about ten to five and (Russell Crowe) made the donation at about half 10 and we were in bed at the time,” Ms Fridd told the PA news agency.

“My husband and I were already incredibly shocked, amazed and thrilled because so many people have said so many lovely things and been so generous, and made us feel so valued.

“We were already on a high and then we saw that and we were just like, ‘what is happening?’ This is insane”.

Ms Fridd, whose husband Dan, 47, works at Edelweiss, a company that provides support to independent bookshops and publishers, added that she has “cried at every single donation from one pound to the £5,000 because we know people are struggling and we’re struggling a bit as well”.

She said someone else whose house had burnt down six months ago had donated £100.

“She was homeless and yet she donated £100. It’s those things that are just mind blowing.”

Bookshop
Bookbugs And Dragon Tales bookshop in Norwich (Leanne Fridd/Bookbugs And Dragon Tales/PA)

Ms Fridd said that the pandemic led to the shop having to overcome numerous hurdles.

“When the pandemic hit, we used all of our reserves to kind of keep going and trying to do what we could to support families, but unfortunately we borrowed a lot of money when we opened so we’ve had to jump over hurdle after hurdle,” she said.

“And I’ve had to cut our staff hours and work more myself – so the reason we launched the crowdfunder is because it will free me up a little bit to start to explore grant funding and everything we can to ensure that as many children as possible have access to books.”

Ms Fridd admitted that while the £15,000 will not sort all of the shop’s financial woes “it will allow us to pay an extra member of staff, but mostly it will just mean that there is a little bit extra going in each month, so I am not scrabbling around worrying ‘am I going to be able to pay this bill?’”.

She said it would also give the shop “time to breathe and explore and do things that we really believe in”, including giving books to children who would not otherwise have access through its Dorothy Amery Readers Awards programme and run outreach sessions in rural communities.

“It’s about being the heart of the high street and it’s about being embedded in our community”, she said.

“When we opened the shop, I don’t think I fully appreciated how much of a part of people’s lives we’d become.

“We have so many different conversations – we can go from someone who’s been dealing with grief to someone’s who’s having a joyous event, we can celebrate kids who’ve won a reading competition and we really feel part of the community.”

Russell Crowe’s representatives have been contacted for a comment.

More information about the fundraiser can be found here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-secure-bookbugs-and-dragon-tales-future#start

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Firefighters leave the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Emergency services praised for response to Co Donegal tragedy
An image of Julian Assange (Victoria Jones/PA)
Russell Brand and Jeremy Corbyn join human chain to support Julian Assange
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where at least three people have died. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022 (Brian Lawless/PA)
Creeslough tragedy – cross-border search and rescue effort praised
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Two teenagers and a child among 10 killed in Irish petrol station explosion
DUP party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson addresses delegates at their party conference (PA)
Donaldson: No powersharing for DUP while Irish Sea border remains
(Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier pledges support for community after service station blast
(Joe Giddens/PA)
Birdkeepers to be legally required to keep birds indoors in parts of England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Third rail strike in a week leaves 20% of regular services running
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation following the death of a man in Hertfordshire in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Death of man ‘restrained’ by officers investigated by police watchdog
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stunned silence after explosion rips through heart of small Co Donegal community

Most Read

1
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
2
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th September '22 The A9 at Slochd, north of Carrbridge closed today following a serious accident in the early hours involving two heavy goods vehicles.
‘This is more important than money’: Demands for A9 dualling after eight deaths on…
2
3
Georgina Sutherland, her four children and partner were left at the start of their holiday with no luggage. Image: DCT Media.
Airline leaves 90 suitcases behind amid claims Aberdeen’s runway was ‘too short’
3
4
Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Booking system scrapped at Aberdeenshire recycling centres in bid to tackle fly-tipping
5
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
6
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Drink-driver jumped in car after being assaulted following night out
7
Brandon Booth frightened residents by trying to enter their homes in the early hours of the morning.
Unpaid work for man who ‘frightened’ residents by trying to barge into their homes…
8
The First Aberdeen bus collided with a wall in Countesswells. Image: Ash Stark.
Bus collides with wall after taking a wrong turn up dead end street in…

More from Press and Journal

Owura Edwards in action against Livingston.
Ross County shake off midweek humiliation by returning to winning ways against Livingston
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol is unable to stop Brechin City's Fraser MacLeod shot fly into the net. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Fine strikes sink Brora Rangers and keep Brechin City leading Highland League
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis
Stock image police
Investigation launched after man seriously assaulted in Elgin
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood alert in force across north and north-east
The Bridge of Dee has reopened following the completion of roadworks. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Bridge of Dee reopens to motorists following completion of resurfacing works
The convoy on the A96 just past Backburn on it's way to Rothienorman. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
A96 delays as massive 130-tonne transformer convoy makes six-hour trip through Aberdeenshire
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall, Aberdeen. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Communities around Caithness will benefit from the funding. Supplied by Scottish Power.
Windfarm blows in millions of community funding for Caithness

Editor's Picks