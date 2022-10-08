Emergency services praised for response to Co Donegal tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Emergency services praised for response to Co Donegal tragedy

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 5:45 pm
Firefighters leave the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Firefighters leave the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Within 10 minutes of the explosion at a service station in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough, emergency services had arrived at a chaotic and traumatic scene.

As emergency personnel arrived to find huge concrete blocks, debris and rubble where the building once stood, the scale of the operation ahead became clear.

Civilians were already there using car jacks to try to free trapped people from the large piles of rubble.

The huge rescue operation involved the Irish Coast Guard, the Coast Guard rescue helicopter 118, Irish Air Corps 112, the Northern Ireland Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland Search and Rescue, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service heart team, Donegal County Council Civil Defence as well as dozens of people from the community in Creeslough.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford garda station said he did not have to reach out to colleagues – that all came forward for duty.

Donegal service station blast scene
The blast took place on Friday afternoon (Brian Lawless/PA)

Garda (police) members from Letterkenny, Ballyshannon and Buncrana all appeared as the news of the tragedy spread.

“That’s what it is to be in Donegal – we look out for each other,” Superintendent Kelly said.

“We have to think of the people from own service who did attend. Resources were initially deployed from the Millford Garda District, assisted by members that were off-duty.

“I’m proud to say that I didn’t have to ask for people to turn out for duty, they came in.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead (Brian Lawless/PA)

He also praised the “great assistance” provided by colleagues from the emergency services in Northern Ireland.

Police in Donegal said the blast led to the largest number of civilian casualties in decades, and required an extensive emergency response.

Cafes and local restaurants opened their doors to emergency workers, providing hot drinks and food for the personnel.

A local hotel also block-booked rooms for emergency staff who worked through the night.

Liam Geraghty, from the Garda press office, said workers came across a “very traumatic scene”.

“It was a very confused scene and there was a lot of debris, there were traumatised people already at the scene. Our colleagues will be provided with counselling services to deal with tragic circumstances,” Mr Geraghty added.

A moment of silence was also held at a press conference at Milford garda station for the 10 people who died in the Creeslough explosion.

Seven people are in hospital in Donegal while one patient was transferred to a specialist burns unit hospital in Dublin.

Eight ambulances attended the scene on Friday and three attended on Saturday morning.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where 10 people have now been confirmed dead (Brian Lawless/PA)

Four doctors and four ambulance officers were also involved.

Superintendent Kelly said families have been left devastated by the incident.

“I want to offer, on behalf of myself and my colleagues that attended the scene, our very sincere condolences,” he added.

Garry Martin, director of emergency services at Donegal County Council, said workers will remain on site in Creeslough for the ongoing search and checking phase to ensure there are no remaining casualties in the building.

He said that six fire brigades attended the scene, including 65 firefighters and 20 members of the civil defence, a structural engineer as well as road service personnel.

“I want to acknowledge the assistance from our colleagues in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who attended with specialist equipment and search dogs,” Mr Martin added.

“I also want to acknowledge the huge input from the local community who attended in huge numbers and who contributed so much to our efforts.

“Over the course of last day and following detailed analysis of the site, the incident moved into a search and recovery phase. We will remain on site in an ongoing search and check phase to ensure there are no remaining casualties in the building.”

John Joe McGowan, chief ambulance officer for the western region of Ireland’s national ambulance service, said words cannot describe the efforts of emergency services in Creeslough.

“Each and every one of you have gone above and beyond in your response,” he said, extending particular thanks to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance for their support.

“We will continue our efforts and work with our colleagues in the gardai and the fire service until all recovery efforts have concluded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)
I’m not being all woke and wet-blankety, says Fry after cricket plan rejected
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, left, at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal (PA)
What we know about the fatal explosion in Creeslough
Rows of poppies on crosses are laid out in the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Minister confirms free train travel for veterans to attend remembrance services
Ten people, including a girl aged just five, died in the incident (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (left) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) meeting chief fire officer Joseph McTaggart (right) at Letterkenny fire station (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier meets people injured in Creeslough service station blast
Chelsea pensioner Charmain Coleman, 90 , takes part in the annual World Conker Championships (Joe Giddens/PA)
Competitors swing into action at World Conker Championships
Flowers left at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
People of Creeslough living though a nightmare of shock and horror – Bishop
A 28-year-old man has been arrested (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pedestrian hit by car outside takeaway
Mosaics of Adam Coulson (left) and Dr Christine Dufes (right) (World Cancer Research/PA)
Mosaics made using images of people with cancer enjoying life to be exhibited
A dancer performs at Diwali on the Square (Yui Mok/PA)
In Pictures: Trafalgar Square awash with colour in Diwali celebration

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Firefighters leave the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
Heart health: Experts share four simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of heart problems. Photos supplied by PA.
Changes you can make now to protect your heart in your 60s
St Duthus and Invergordon will meet in this season's Football Times Cup final.
Shoot-out success for St Duthus against brave Clach as Invergordon also book cup final…
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
Darryn Kelly celebrates his goal for Banks o' Dee against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Images.
Buckie and Banks o' Dee play out entertaining draw; Fraserburgh ease to victory against…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Scotland's penchant for big results will be tested by Euro 2024 qualifying…
Glen Mackintosh (Newtonmore).
Shinty: Veteran Glen Mackintosh fires Newtonmore to Sutherland Cup final glory

Editor's Picks