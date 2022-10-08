Animal Rebellion protesters splatter paint on London hunting shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Animal Rebellion protesters splatter paint on London hunting shops

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 6:18 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 10:13 pm
Campaigners on the march (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Campaigners on the march (Animal Rebellion/PA)

Animal Rebellion (AR) activists vandalised hunting shops with paint as “hundreds” of fellow campaigners protested in central London on Saturday to demand a “plant-based future”.

Campaigners poured red paint inside Farlows, a hunting and fishing shop on Pall Mall, and daubed paint on the windows of William Evans, a shooting supply shop in nearby St James’s Street, while others took and emptied milk from supermarkets.

The group, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, describes itself as a “mass movement using non-violent civil disobedience to call for a just, sustainable plant-based food system”.

Animal Rebellion protest
Red paint inside Farlows Hunting shop in Pall Mall (Animal Rebellion/PA)

After putting out a message “calling all vegans to occupy London”, AR said protesters brought London’s West End “to a standstill” as people marched from Green Park to Piccadilly Circus.

They are calling on Prime Minister Liz Truss and Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena to tackle what they call the “climate, ecological and cost-of-living crises”.

Fellow environmental campaigners from Just Stop Oil were also seen blocking a road on Park Lane in central London as part of their efforts to stop future gas and oil projects from proceeding.

Animal Rebellion protest
Campaigners pouring milk onto the road during a protest in London (Animal Rebellion/PA)

It comes after two activists from Animal Rebellion targeted Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges and poured milk out in the high-end department stores in central London on Friday.

Dillon Parsons, 21, from Preston, a spokesperson for AR and a film production student at the University for the Creative Arts, said he has been involved with the campaign group for two years.

On Friday afternoon, he said: “We are currently at Trafalgar Square. There are I’d say a couple of hundred activists and we are all sat on the ground and demanding that the Government transition to a plant-based future because the UK Government has proved that they don’t know how to respond to crises any more.

Animal Rebellion protest
A campaigner is carried away by police officers (Animal Rebellion/PA)

“We’ve seen through the cost-of-living crisis and the climate crisis that they are not treating the public well and they have their own pockets as their first priorities.

“We know that animal farming and fishing is the key cause to the climate crisis, so if we transition away to a plant-based food system we can not only stop 76 billion animals a year from being killed, we can feed the whole population several times over, we can free up 76% of global agricultural land … to give every person and all future generations a chance of having a better future on this planet.”

Animal Rebellion protest
Campaigners marched through central London (Animal Rebellion/PA)

He said he was not present when the shops were vandalised, but added: “If the Government responded to us and gave us a chance of a plant-based future we wouldn’t have to do actions like this but causing this level of disruption, if this is what is going to get us heard, that’s the actions we’ve got to take.”

AR is also calling for governmental support for farmers and fishing communities to transition to a plant-based food system and a programme of rewilding.

A Government spokesperson said: “The right to protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, but actions of this nature do not encourage sensible debate.

“We are supporting our Great British farmers to ensure that well-managed livestock provides environmental benefits such as supporting biodiversity, protecting the character of the countryside and generating important income for rural communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)
I’m not being all woke and wet-blankety, says Fry after cricket plan rejected
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, left, at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal (PA)
What we know about the fatal explosion in Creeslough
Rows of poppies on crosses are laid out in the Field of Remembrance outside Westminster Abbey in central London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Minister confirms free train travel for veterans to attend remembrance services
Ten people, including a girl aged just five, died in the incident (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (left) and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) meeting chief fire officer Joseph McTaggart (right) at Letterkenny fire station (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier meets people injured in Creeslough service station blast
Chelsea pensioner Charmain Coleman, 90 , takes part in the annual World Conker Championships (Joe Giddens/PA)
Competitors swing into action at World Conker Championships
Flowers left at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
People of Creeslough living though a nightmare of shock and horror – Bishop
A 28-year-old man has been arrested (Joe Giddens/PA)
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pedestrian hit by car outside takeaway
Mosaics of Adam Coulson (left) and Dr Christine Dufes (right) (World Cancer Research/PA)
Mosaics made using images of people with cancer enjoying life to be exhibited
A dancer performs at Diwali on the Square (Yui Mok/PA)
In Pictures: Trafalgar Square awash with colour in Diwali celebration

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Campaigners on the march (Animal Rebellion/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
Heart health: Experts share four simple steps you can take to reduce your risk of heart problems. Photos supplied by PA.
Changes you can make now to protect your heart in your 60s
St Duthus and Invergordon will meet in this season's Football Times Cup final.
Shoot-out success for St Duthus against brave Clach as Invergordon also book cup final…
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
Darryn Kelly celebrates his goal for Banks o' Dee against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Images.
Buckie and Banks o' Dee play out entertaining draw; Fraserburgh ease to victory against…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: Scotland's penchant for big results will be tested by Euro 2024 qualifying…
Glen Mackintosh (Newtonmore).
Shinty: Veteran Glen Mackintosh fires Newtonmore to Sutherland Cup final glory

Editor's Picks