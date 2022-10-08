Strength of Creeslough community hailed in service to remember blast victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strength of Creeslough community hailed in service to remember blast victims

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 8:56 pm
Father John Joe Duffy with members of the public as they leave St Michael’s Church Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)
Father John Joe Duffy with members of the public as they leave St Michael’s Church Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)

There is no community as strong as that in Creeslough, a service to remember the 10 victims who died in an explosion in the village has heard.

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy hailed a major rescue effort over the last two days as “unparalleled in measure” during the service at St Michael’s Church.

Hundreds of people, including emergency workers who had taken part in the search, packed the Co Donegal church on Saturday evening.

Also in attendance was Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill were also in the congregation.

Parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy began the service by welcoming everyone to the church.

A red candle was then lit by the Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian for each of the 10 victims of the tragedy, which included two teenagers and a young child.

The candlelit tribute will remain for a week.

Fr Duffy thanked the emergency services who “gave so much of themselves in the tremendous efforts to save lives and recover the deceased”.

Micheal Martin and Mary Lou McDonald
Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaks to Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald, at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)

He also thanked emergency workers from Northern Ireland who had joined in the search operation.

He said: “The greatest strength of any community is its people. The individuals and families that together form a community.

“The closer we are as a people the stronger the sense of community, and nowhere is that sense stronger, in no place is there as strong a community as we have here in Creeslough. Especially at this time.”

Michelle O'Neill
Sinn Fein Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill speaks to Sinn Fein TD for Donegal South West, Pearse Doherty at the scene of the tragedy (Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “Our hearts are indeed broken, we all sense a numbness, a disbelief that we are really experiencing this tragedy, that it is real.

“The grief we see in the young and in the old shows that this is a family that cares for each other, a genuine community.

“We suffer the loss, we all sense the pain.

“The days ahead will be difficult days. I wish there was some easier way, but unfortunately there is not.

“However, the strength of our community will carry us.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Father John Joe Duffy speaking to the media at the scene of an explosion at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said the parish “owed so much” to those who had taken part in the emergency search operation.

The priest added: “The effort we saw in our community was unparalleled in measure and we are so very grateful.

“Let us now be there for each other, let us journey together in these sad times.”

Bishop McGuckian said: “The heart of this beautiful community of Creeslough, our community of Donegal and our national community, has been sorely bruised – broken, even – by the horror of this situation.”

Several politicians took time to meet with local residents outside the church following the service.

