New picture of Queen’s Fell Pony Emma released

By Press Association
October 8, 2022, 10:32 pm
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, standing besides floral tributes as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin carrying the Queen arrived at Windsor Castle for her Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (PA)
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, standing besides floral tributes as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin carrying the Queen arrived at Windsor Castle for her Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (PA)

A new picture has been released of one of the Queen’s favourite ponies who made a poignant appearance at her funeral.

Emma the Fell Pony stood at the side of the Long Walk on the approach to Windsor Castle as the coffin carrying her devoted owner was driven past at her final farewell last month.

A portrait of the black pony, who was born in 1996, has been released by Buckingham Palace.

During the ceremonial procession on September 19, Emma stood in a gap between the hundreds of thousands of floral tributes, in the care of the Queen’s trusted stud groom and manager at Windsor Castle, Terry Pendry.

The Queen's funeral
Fell Pony Emma (Buckingham Palace/PA)

Mr Pendry, in his bowler hat, black jacket and riding boots, bowed his head as the coffin passed.

Behind them were grooms from the Royal Mews at Windsor wearing black armbands in mourning.

Emma’s ears twitched and she swished her tail, stomping on the ground twice with one of her front hooves as the Queen’s coffin moved past in the state hearse with a military parade.

Mr Pendry once described Emma, who was bought by the Queen in 2004, as “a wonderful servant to Her Majesty” and one of her favourite ever horses.

The Queen regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle over the last 15 years.

The palace said Emma will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews in Windsor.

Emma, whose full name is Carltonlima Emma, went on to have a short but successful competition career after she was bought by the Queen as an eight-year-old pony.

The state funeral
Emma, the monarch’s Fell Pony, stands as the ceremonial procession of the Queen’s coffin arrived at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

She was named Cuddy Supreme Champion at the Devon County Show in June 2006.

During her career she also qualified at the Horse of the Year Show Ridden Finals, and at Olympia in the
Mountain and the Moorland Supreme Championship Final.

On Emma’s retirement in December 2007, she returned to the Royal Mews at Windsor.

She appeared in three Pageants at The Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the Diamond Jubilee, the 90th
birthday celebrations and the Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen was known for her life-long love of horses which began when her grandfather King George V gave her a Shetland Pony called Peggy.

She became knowledgeable as a rider, owner and breeder of horses and her passion for them was evident at race meetings, which included the Derby at Epsom and Royal Ascot.

The Queen often watched her own horses run, and witnessed some notable wins.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Fell Pony Emma (Aaron Chown/PA)

On June 18 1954, her horse Landau won the Rous Memorial Stakes and a stallion called Aureole won the Hardwicke Stakes.

In 1957 the Queen had four winners during Ascot week and she became the first reigning monarch to have won Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup with her thoroughbred Estimate in 2013.

Her horse Highclere won the Prix de Diane at Chantilly in 1975.

The Queen was involved in ensuring the survival of a number of rare breeds of horses and ponies
through the breeding programmes in both her private yards and the working yards which bred
horses used for royal and state occasions.

The Queen championed breeds including Highland Ponies, Fell Ponies and Cleveland Bays.

