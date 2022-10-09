Mosaics made using images of people with cancer enjoying life to be exhibited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mosaics made using images of people with cancer enjoying life to be exhibited

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:45 pm
Mosaics of Adam Coulson (left) and Dr Christine Dufes (right) (World Cancer Research/PA)
Mosaics of Adam Coulson (left) and Dr Christine Dufes (right) (World Cancer Research/PA)

Giant mosaics made using images of people who have experiences with cancer enjoying important milestones which could have been missed are to be showcased at an exhibit across October.

Around 750 people who have had experiences with cancer submitted images of themselves attending memorable events, from weddings to graduations, to charity Worldwide Cancer Research, which used them to create a mosaic of a pioneering scientist.

Woman smiling at the camera
Mosaic of Dr Christine Dufes, a scientist for World Cancer Research, made using images of people with experiences with cancer (World Cancer Research/PA)

Dr Christine Dufes has been studying how prostate cancer responds to treatment and the 2m-by-2m image of her pays homage to the ability for research to prolong the life of cancer patients and allow them to be with their loved ones for longer.

One of the people featured in the mosaic was Nick Summerfield, who can be seen with his cocker spaniel Twiggy.

Cancer-free now, he was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer at the age of 33 and hopes his image will highlight that cancer can affect anyone.

Woman and boy looking at the camera with the Eiffel Tower in the background
Iyna Butt enjoying a trip to France with her son following various cancer treatments (Iyna Butt and World Cancer Research/PA)

Iyna Butt was also featured, alongside her son, enjoying a holiday in Paris.

As she underwent a series of “successful” treatments, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she was able to spend quality time with her son, “soaking up the sights”.

The second mosaic of Adam Coulson – who has helped the organisation with fundraising following the loss of both his parents – has been composed of individual photographs from the charity’s Curestarter community – supporters, fundraisers and scientists who have dedicated themselves to finding treatments and cures.

Man looking into the distance
Adam Coulson, a fundraiser for WCR, who was the inspiration for the second mosaic (World Cancer Research/PA)

The charity’s CEO Dr Helen Rippon said the Curestarters have allowed Worldwide Cancer Research to be “one step closer to the next breakthrough which will ultimately save more lives.

“Every photo of a moment made possible by pioneering cancer research represents a life milestone which would otherwise have been missed and another day enjoyed with friends, family or loved ones.

“Our Curestarters continue to be inspired by these achievements as well as those who are unfortunately no longer with us, collectively working tirelessly towards our ambition of eradicating cancer once and for all.”

The charity currently funds nearly 80 research projects in 17 different countries.

The mosaics will be displayed as part of an exhibition in London’s Spitalfields Market between Monday October 10 and Monday October 24.

More information about the mosaics and becoming a Curestarter can be found at https://www.worldwidecancerresearch.org/

