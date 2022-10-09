World Conker Championships winner ‘thrilled’ after securing victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

World Conker Championships winner ‘thrilled’ after securing victory

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 11:00 pm
Women’s champion Fee Aylmore and men’s champion Randy Topolnitsky (Joe Giddens/PA)
The winners of the 2022 World Conker Championships have been announced, with one saying that she has waited for over 30 years to secure victory.

The event at the Shuckburgh Arms in Southwick, Peterborough, on Sunday, welcomed more than 300 competitors and about 5,000 spectators from across the globe.

After a series of intense games, Fee Aylmore was crowned women’s champion and Randy Topolnitsky, from Calgary in Canada, became men’s champion.

Fee Aylmore celebrates becoming women’s champion (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Aylmore, 49, a school nurse who lives a few miles from Southwick, said that she was thrilled.

“If you want something badly enough, keep doing it,” she told the PA news agency.

“It took me 31 years of playing but eventually I won this year and I am totally thrilled.”

The art of conkering runs in her family, as her father, David Jakins, who is also known as King Conker, “is the chap who officially starts the championships off”.

The annual World Conker Championships (Joe Giddens/PA)

She added that he was “super pleased” to find out that she won.

“Finally, all his efforts of teaching me how to play paid off.”

James Packer, chairman of the World Conker Championships, who lives in Coalville, Leicestershire, said: “The women’s champion has been trying to win it for over 30 years – she’s finally managed to achieve that today.

“The men’s champion is from Calgary, Canada – it’s one of the few times the trophy has been taken abroad.”

He added that seeing people at the event has been “tremendous”.

“It’s been a very friendly, fun, family afternoon.”

No costume was off limits for competitors, with Stephanie Withall, a previous champion, wearing a bee outfit to pay homage to her job as a beekeeper.

There was also an Elvis lookalike, a Spider-Man, and a competitor dressed as a beer bottle – who appeared to be having lots of fun taking on her rivals at the event.

A competitor dressed as Elvis takes part (Joe Giddens/PA)

Chelsea Pensioners got in on the action too, with one, Phil Watkins, 75, eyeing up his target to achieve the best shot possible, while others had big grins on their faces as the competition got into full swing.

All competitors need to follow a stringent set of rules to ensure the event is as fair as possible, which includes the conkers and laces used being provided by organisers, while laces cannot be knotted further or distorted.

Additionally, a minimum distance of no less than 20cm of lace must be between knuckle and nut for both the “striking” and “receiving” players.

Organisers added that conkers are drawn “blind” from a bag, with players being allowed to reject up to three conkers.

Chelsea pensioner Phil Watkins, 75, takes part (Joe Giddens/PA)

To win, the opponent’s conker needs to be smashed and if both are broken at the same time, new conkers will be drawn.

Further rules apply if a game lasts more than five minutes and penalties can also be given for foul play.

Aside from the fun people have at the event, the main aim of the championships is to support charities helping the visually impaired.

Since the event’s inception in 1965, a total of £420,000 has been raised.

