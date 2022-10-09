Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 3:46 pm Updated: October 9, 2022, 4:00 pm
Ten people, including a girl aged just five, died in the incident (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Ten people, including a girl aged just five, died in the incident (An Garda Siochana/PA)

A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.

Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who have now been named by police.

Those who died were 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe
Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, was among those killed (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

The seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Irish premier Micheal Martin has met those who were admitted to hospital, the medical team which was on duty on the day of the explosion, and members of Letterkenny fire station.

Robert Garwe
Robert Garwe (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Accompanying Mr Martin were Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue and deputy leader Leo Varadkar.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis has offered his condolences to the people of Creeslough in a statement sent by his representative to the Bishop of Raphoe.

It read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Leona Harper
Leona Harper, 14 (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”

The remains of the deceased are at the hospital in Letterkenny where post-mortem examinations will continue over the next few days.

Martin McGill
Martin McGill (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Police said results will not be released for operational reasons.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters that what has happened will have “a huge impact to a small rural community”.

He said: “They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop.

Martina Martin
Martina Martin (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.

“But it is a very strong community as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people’s rescue.

James O’Flaherty
James O’Flaherty (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“So I am sure the community will come together and will support each other.”

He said there were “very traumatic scenes” on Friday afternoon.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Jessica Gallagher (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“Emergency responders from right across Co Donegal and wider and our colleagues in Northern Ireland responded to very, very traumatic scenes, and then processed into dealing with recovery of fatalities at the scene,” he said.

He said most of the police involved are local.

Hugh Kelly
Hugh Kelly (An Garda Siochana/PA)

“These are the people they work with and the people that they meet on a daily basis,” he said.

At Mass on Sunday in St Michael’s Church in Creeslough, Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said the people of the village are “living through a nightmare of shock and horror”.

Father John Joe Duffy lights 10 red candles candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough Co Donegal, for the victims of the Applegreen service station explosion
Father John Joe Duffy lights 10 red candles candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal, for the victims of the Applegreen service station explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

The blast is being treated by police as a “tragic accident”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 10
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants
Sir Mark Rylance has become patron of a long running film festival (Ian West/PA)
Sir Mark Rylance becomes patron of long-running film festival
91% of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages (Chris Radburn/PA)
School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey
Tiana Akoh-Arrey published her first book at the age of seven (Dorothy Akoh-Arrey/PA)
Tiana, 8, hopes book about her afro hair will inspire others to love themselves
Ella Toone partnered with Tesco for the charitable programme (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Lioness teams up with supermarket in win for good causes
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)
Holidaymakers rediscovering ‘spirit of adventure’ after Covid grounded travel
Undated Metropolitan Police handout file picture of Stefan Sylvestre, Katie Piper’s acid attacker, who is to be released from prison.
Authorities hunt Katie Piper’s acid attacker after he was recalled to prison
Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda (Ian West/PA)
Comedy drama In My Skin is success story of 2022 Welsh Baftas
Rebecca Steer (West Mercia Police/PA)
Pedestrian who died after being hit by car in Shropshire named as Rebecca Steer

Most Read

1
A black and white image of a young Bill MacDowell and a colour photo of him now
The Renee and Andrew MacRae case: Four statements from a killer
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
3
The flood alert covers most of the north and north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa.
Flood warnings issued for Stonehaven and Orkney at high tide
4
Lisa Williams defends her world champion status in Carrbridge. Image: James Ross.
Cafe owner takes home golden spurtle after winning World Porridge Making Championships for second…
5
Dundee United's Aziz Behich makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
‘That was a shambles’ – Aberdeen fans react to painful 4-0 defeat by Dundee…
6
Attendees gathered for a group photo after the meeting in Krakatoa bar. Image: Cameron Roy / DC Thomson.
‘It needs a positive attitude’: Hundreds gather in attempt to save Belmont Filmhouse

More from Press and Journal

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon joins Brodies from Dentons Picture shows; Clare Bone and Malcolm Gunnyeon, new partners at Brodies.. don't know. Supplied by Brodies Date; Unknown
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen Chamber/British Chambers survey findings on how firms are dealing with inflation and cost-of-doing business Picture shows; Inflation/Scotland flag image. n/a. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 09/10/2022
Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the…
To go with story by Andrew Dykes. Blaze Manufacturing Picture shows; Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.. -. Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing Date; 04/10/2022
Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy
Jonny Hayes in action against Dundee United.
Jonny Hayes 'embarrassed' by Aberdeen's 4-0 defeat at bottom club Dundee United
Ten people, including a girl aged just five, died in the incident (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Bond brothers put Scottish airline Loganair up for sale
Grady McGrath celebrates after sealing Brechin's 3-0 victory at Brora. Images: Donald Cameron/SportPix
Grady McGrath hails Brechin City fitness after victory at Brora Rangers
Picture of Keith's Kieran Mooney clearing the ball away from Formartine's Kieran Lawrence. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Kieran Mooney hits hat-trick for Keith; Rothes edge Vale; Huntly overcome Nairn County
Leanchoil Hospital.
Leanchoil Hospital project, cabins at new distillery and new floodlighting approved at tennis court
Ten people, including a girl aged just five, died in the incident (An Garda Siochana/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit

Editor's Picks