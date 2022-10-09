What we know about the fatal explosion in Creeslough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What we know about the fatal explosion in Creeslough

By Press Association
October 9, 2022, 4:00 pm
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, left, at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal (PA)
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, left, at the scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal (PA)

Here is what we know about the incident in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough which resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

– Creeslough

The village is located in northern Donegal on the north-west tip of the island of Ireland, along the scenic Wild Atlantic Way.

It is a popular spot for holiday-makers, and the area is a particular favourite with people from across the border in Northern Ireland.

With a population of around 400, the people of Creeslough form a close-knit rural community.

– The explosion

Said to be heard from miles around, the explosion took place at about 3.20pm on Friday in a complex that includes residential apartments and the Applegreen service station and convenience store.

Irish police have not detailed exactly where they think the blast originated.

Explosion at Donegal service station
The 10 victims (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– The response

The Irish police force, An Garda Siochana, has been assisted by emergency responders from across the county of Donegal, as well as Northern Ireland.

Dozens of rescue workers tried to locate people as part of a search and recovery operation.

Tractors transported rubble away and sniffer dogs were used to scour the rubble.

At one point on Friday night, all machinery was turned off and onlookers were asked to remain silent as rescue workers attempted to detect survivors beneath the debris.

On Saturday evening, police said the search operation had ended.

– The victims

The 10 people killed were named by police on Sunday as 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Taoiseach Micheal Martin meet with firefighters called to the scene (Brian Lawless/PA)

– The casualties

Irish police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St James’s Hospital in Dublin following Friday’s blast.

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

– The reaction

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who visited the site of the explosion on Saturday evening, said the entire nation is mourning following the tragedy.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said: “This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

The Pope sent a blessing to “all the people of Ireland”.

A statement sent by his representative to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, left, at the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

– The investigation

Irish police said on Sunday that they continue to investigate all the circumstances into the cause of the fatal explosion.

The investigation is being co-ordinated from an incident room at Milford garda station.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.

Police said these examinations are likely to continue over the coming days, and traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

On Saturday, Superintendent David Kelly of Milford garda station said: “At this point in time, we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.

“That said, being a garda I have to take a holistic and overall viewpoint, but that’s where we are going at the moment.

“We are following certain investigative angles but for operational reasons, I am not going in to that.”

– The impact on the community

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters on Sunday the tragedy will have “a huge impact to a small rural community”.

He said: “They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop.

“We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.

“But it is a very strong community as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people’s rescue.

“So I am sure the community will come together and will support each other.”

