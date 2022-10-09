Holidaymakers rediscovering ‘spirit of adventure’ after Covid grounded travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Holidaymakers rediscovering ‘spirit of adventure’ after Covid grounded travel

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 12:02 am
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)

Travellers are rediscovering their “spirit of adventure” after putting “big holiday plans on hold” due to the pandemic, according to a luxury travel company.

Kuoni said it has seen a surge in interest for complex, long-haul holidays featuring multiple locations over the past four weeks.

The Surrey-based tour operator’s tailor-made division experienced a 36% increase in website visits during that period compared with the previous four weeks.

Bookings in the past four weeks for Thailand holidays late in the year were 87% higher than in 2019, while sales of group tours to India have recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

A temple in Tokyo, Japan
Kuoni has experienced an increase in bookings for trips to Japan (Adam Davy/PA)

Other locations with a recent rise in popularity among UK holidaymakers include Costa Rica, Japan and Kenya, Kuoni said.

The company released the figures on the eve of UK travel trade organisation Abta’s annual convention in Marrakesh, Morocco.

It is the first time the event will be held overseas since the start of the pandemic, indicating the sector’s renewed confidence.

Kuoni chief executive Francis Torrilla said: “The spirit of adventure is back.

“A thirst for exploration is definitely in play for British travellers and there’s been a notable shift even in recent weeks.

“Many people have put their big holiday plans on hold for three years, so they are coming to us for advice and expertise.”

Mr Torrilla explained that a year ago, most bookings were for single destinations as people wanted “straightforward trips” and were “happy to just be on holiday again after the upset and turmoil of the pandemic”.

Beach on Thailand
Bookings for Thailand are 87% higher than in 2019 (PA)

Customers are now “feeling more confident about the prospect of exploring the world again”, he said.

“We’re seeing demand growing for multi-destination itineraries, and more complex travel arrangements for longer durations for up to three weeks as countries like Thailand and Japan finally drop their Covid entry restrictions.”

Kuoni said couples are typically spending between £15,000 and £20,0000 on bookings involving customised itineraries.

One recent booking by a pair of food and wine enthusiasts going to South America will see them starting in Chilean capital Santiago, visiting Argentina’s Mendoza wine region and travelling through Chile’s Atacama Desert.

Small group adventure travel company Intrepid added 10 new tours to its premium range last month to meet demand from “discerning travellers” who want “hand-picked accommodation, private transport, first class train journeys and an array of signature stays and exclusive experiences”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The 50p Silver Proof Coin which commemorates the BBC’s centenary (Royal Mint/PA)
50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled
Police are continuing to examine a devastating explosion in a Co Donegal village (Brian Lawless/PA)
Praise for volunteers who dug through Creeslough blast debris in ‘flip-flops’
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 10
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants
Sir Mark Rylance has become patron of a long running film festival (Ian West/PA)
Sir Mark Rylance becomes patron of long-running film festival
91% of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages (Chris Radburn/PA)
School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey
Tiana Akoh-Arrey published her first book at the age of seven (Dorothy Akoh-Arrey/PA)
Tiana, 8, hopes book about her afro hair will inspire others to love themselves
Ella Toone partnered with Tesco for the charitable programme (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Lioness teams up with supermarket in win for good causes
Undated Metropolitan Police handout file picture of Stefan Sylvestre, Katie Piper’s acid attacker, who is to be released from prison.
Authorities hunt Katie Piper’s acid attacker after he was recalled to prison
Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda (Ian West/PA)
Comedy drama In My Skin is success story of 2022 Welsh Baftas

Most Read

1
An Aberdeen bar will soon open with a massive ball pit, despite fears that high-spirited revellers could injure themselves
‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears…
2
George Clark.
Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal
3
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
4
A car has collided with a pylon on the A96 near Cairnie. Image: Jasperimage.
Car hits pylon in A96 crash near Huntly
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
6
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
7
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
9
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds

More from Press and Journal

Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds
rmt rail strikes
Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing last week. Image: Shutterstock.
Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Sulmara won for its concept for a fully unmanned over the horizon surface vessel capable of gathering data real time via an onshore remote command centre. -. Supplied by Sulmara Subsea Date; 06/10/2022
Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition
How do Paris and Inverness compare? (Photos: Shutterstock)
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
To go with story by Keith Findlay. skills feature for business supplement Picture shows; EnerMech worker. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Springfield Properties gives back NIC savings to workforce Picture shows; Innes Smith, chief executive, Springfield Properties. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur

Editor's Picks