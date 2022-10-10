What the papers say – October 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

What the papers say – October 10

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 4:39 am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Many of Monday’s papers are led by the PM scrambling to save her premiership amid a Tory rebellion and the ongoing fall-out from an explosion to the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to Russia.

The Daily Express reports that rebels have been “urged to stop plots and show loyalty”, while the i says the Tories have been warned of a “wipeout”.

The Guardian adds that Liz Truss is teetering on the edge of performing another big U-turn as Tory MPs warned she would lose a vote on delivering a real-terms cut to benefits, while new research showed the move could push an extra 450,000 people into poverty.

The Times writes Ms Truss will begin an “unprecedented” charm offensive this week to win over Tory MPs as concerns mount about her economic plan and personal attacks on critics.

The Daily Star reacts to the embattled PM in typical style, comparing her handling of the cost-of-living crisis to Marie Antoinette’s, with a headline declaring “Let them eat cake” as families reportedly resort to “hanging out in bakeries in a bid to stay toasty this winter”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph carries the latest from the Crimea bridge explosion with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it a “terrorist act” carried out by the Ukrainian secret service.

“Wrath of Putin”, Metro says after the Kremlin was accused of targeting civilians in response to the bridge blast with 13 people killed in a strike on apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile in the Donetsk region, The Independent says “entire families” have been found buried in mass graves.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times has the Biden administration criticising Opec+’s decision to cut oil production ahead of the IMF and World Bank meetings.

The Daily Mail says “wokery” is on the march at UK universities.

The Daily Mirror splashes with news that the man who attacked model Katie Piper with acid in 2008 has gone “on the run from police” after he was recalled to jail for breaching licence conditions.

And The Sun says there is “fury” over Netflix’s decision to show the late Duke of Edinburgh pursuing an affair in The Crown weeks after the Queen’s funeral.

