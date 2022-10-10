50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

50p coin commemorating BBC’s centenary unveiled

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 7:42 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 9:32 am
The 50p Silver Proof Coin which commemorates the BBC’s centenary (Royal Mint/PA)
The 50p Silver Proof Coin which commemorates the BBC’s centenary (Royal Mint/PA)

The Royal Mint has unveiled a 50p coin commemorating the BBC’s centenary.

Although the King’s effigy has already been unveiled, the coins will feature an image of the late Queen as they were produced before her death in September and will not be re-struck in order to “minimise waste or unnecessary environmental impact”.

The coin’s depiction of the Queen is expected to create a “high demand” among collectors, a Royal Mint official said.

The coin pays tribute to the BBC’s global reach by showing a broadcasting mast emerging from the earth, and is inscribed with “inform, educate, entertain” – the values set out by Lord Reith when he founded the organisation in 1922.

“Coins are miniature pieces of art which tell the stories of our nation,” Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint’s director of collector services, said.

The coin also features an image of the late Queen as it was minted before the late monarch's death (The Royal Mint/PA)
The coin also features an image of the late Queen as it was minted before the late monarch’s death (The Royal Mint/PA)

“We are delighted to be working with Britain’s leading national broadcaster to create a special 50p in recognition of their 100 years.

“An ever-present British institution for most people’s lives, the BBC has had a marked influence on our culture and broadcast some of the most extraordinary moments in British history.”With the obverse side of the coin featuring the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, we do anticipate a high demand for these coins from collectors.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster was “honoured” by the commemorative coin, adding that its design “perfectly captures the BBC’s huge reach and impact”.

The 50p coin can be bought for £11 from the Royal Mint’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Police are continuing to examine a devastating explosion in a Co Donegal village (Brian Lawless/PA)
Praise for volunteers who dug through Creeslough blast debris in ‘flip-flops’
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 10
University students (Chris Radburn/PA)
Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants
Sir Mark Rylance has become patron of a long running film festival (Ian West/PA)
Sir Mark Rylance becomes patron of long-running film festival
91% of the 99 school meal providers polled by Laca The School Food People across England and Wales said they are experiencing food shortages (Chris Radburn/PA)
School meals industry ‘on its knees’ with shortages and rising costs – survey
Tiana Akoh-Arrey published her first book at the age of seven (Dorothy Akoh-Arrey/PA)
Tiana, 8, hopes book about her afro hair will inspire others to love themselves
Ella Toone partnered with Tesco for the charitable programme (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Lioness teams up with supermarket in win for good causes
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)
Holidaymakers rediscovering ‘spirit of adventure’ after Covid grounded travel
Undated Metropolitan Police handout file picture of Stefan Sylvestre, Katie Piper’s acid attacker, who is to be released from prison.
Authorities hunt Katie Piper’s acid attacker after he was recalled to prison
Best actress went to Emilia Jones for Coda (Ian West/PA)
Comedy drama In My Skin is success story of 2022 Welsh Baftas

Most Read

1
An Aberdeen bar will soon open with a massive ball pit, despite fears that high-spirited revellers could injure themselves
‘Scotland’s biggest ball pit’ to open in new Aberdeen pub – but safety fears…
2
George Clark.
Remorseless attacker stamped on man’s head when he had nothing left to steal
3
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
4
A car has collided with a pylon on the A96 near Cairnie. Image: Jasperimage.
Car hits pylon in A96 crash near Huntly
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Marianne Downie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Fraserburgh. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman attacked and robbed man who took her in for cup of tea
6
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
7
The 50p Silver Proof Coin which commemorates the BBC’s centenary (Royal Mint/PA)
Weekend court roll – homophobic soldiers and a BMX bandit
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
9
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds

More from Press and Journal

Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum's death
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Ferry services disrupted by high winds
rmt rail strikes
Rail services grind to a halt as ScotRail staff strike over pay
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing last week. Image: Shutterstock.
Missing man, 27, from Aberdeen last seen on bus to Edinburgh
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; Sulmara won for its concept for a fully unmanned over the horizon surface vessel capable of gathering data real time via an onshore remote command centre. -. Supplied by Sulmara Subsea Date; 06/10/2022
Exclusive: 20 winners unveiled in £10m net-zero tech competition
How do Paris and Inverness compare? (Photos: Shutterstock)
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
To go with story by Keith Findlay. skills feature for business supplement Picture shows; EnerMech worker. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
New director at EnerMech to deliver group-wide marketing plan
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Springfield Properties gives back NIC savings to workforce Picture shows; Innes Smith, chief executive, Springfield Properties. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
'We were getting something for nothing': Springfield boss explains why firm passed on saving…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur

Editor's Picks