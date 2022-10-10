Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh in Red Sea swim to highlight climate coral crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh in Red Sea swim to highlight climate coral crisis

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 11:16 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 12:19 pm
British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh will swim 100 miles across the Red Sea to highlight the impact of climate change on fragile coral reefs (Steve Benjamin/Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)
British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh will swim 100 miles across the Red Sea to highlight the impact of climate change on fragile coral reefs (Steve Benjamin/Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh will swim 100 miles across the Red Sea to highlight the impact of climate change on fragile coral reefs.

The UN patron of the oceans, who has previously swum in the Arctic, Antarctica and on Everest to highlight environmental damage, will complete the challenge ahead of UN Cop27 climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Mr Pugh hopes his swim – which he says will be the first across the Red Sea – will highlight the speed of the climate crisis and its impact on precious coral ecosystems and the wildlife they support.

He is calling on leaders and negotiators attending Cop27 to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change, and for 30% of the world’s oceans to be protected by 2030 to help them be more resilient to rising temperatures.

Lewis Pugh wearing swimming goggles and a UN branded swimming hat
Lewis Pugh is UN patron of the oceans (Steve Benjamin/Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

The UN’s scientific review body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said 70-90% of coral reefs would be lost with global warming of 1.5C but would all but vanish in a world with 2C rises.

The world is on track for more than 2C of temperature rises.

Mr Pugh’s 160km swim from Saudi Arabia to Hurghada, Egypt, this month, will take him over the wildlife-rich coral reefs of the Red Sea, which research has suggested are among the most resistant to climate change.

His 10km-a-day swims will also take him across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, leading to the Suez Canal.

He said: “If we lose our coral reefs, we will not just drive many thousands of species into extinction, we will lose an entire ecosystem on which we depend.

“This would be unprecedented in human history.

“Coral reefs are the nurseries of our oceans and home to some of the most incredible life on earth.

“I refuse to accept that we could lose them in my lifetime.”

Fish flocking around a wall of coral
Coral reefs are key habitats for ocean wildlife (Steve Benjamin/Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

Mr Pugh has become known for his “Speedo diplomacy”, swimming in some of the world’s coldest and most dangerous waters in just his swimwear in campaigns to secure protection for oceans and their wildlife.

“I’ve been swimming in the world’s oceans for 35 years and during that time I’ve seen them change dramatically.

“The biggest changes I’ve seen are in the polar regions and in coral reefs. Both are affected by rising temperatures; the poles are melting and the coral is dying,” he said.

He said ice and coral are the “ground zeros of the climate crisis” and provide indisputable evidence of global warming.

“Coral reefs are the barometers that illustrate clearly what happens when we heat our planet. Every fraction of a degree now matters,” he said.

View of Lewis Pugh swimming past underwater coral and rocks above the sea
Lewis Pugh said he refuses to accept the loss of the world’s coral reefs in his lifetime (Steve Benjamin/Lewis Pugh Foundation/PA)

If temperatures continue to rise as predicted, the coral of the Red Sea could be among the last on Earth, so it is imperative to protect it from other threats, Mr Pugh said.

Alongside rising carbon dioxide levels, which lead to increased sea temperatures, which bleach and kill coral, and to acidification of the oceans, which harms wildlife, coral reefs are also under pressure from overfishing, pollution and disturbance.

Mr Pugh’s two-week swim will take him past Sharm El-Sheikh, where the UN climate conference is due to take place in November.

He will attend it to urge countries to take immediate action to cut the emissions driving climate change and create protected ocean areas to reduce other threats.

