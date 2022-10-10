Teenager charged with murdering 14-year-old boy in Gateshead faces crown court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy has made his first appearance before a crown court.

Tomasz Oleszak was found with a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead just after 8pm on October 3.

A youth, also aged 14, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan KC, set a plea and trial preparation hearing for the teenager on November 3.

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak (Family Handout/PA)

A provisional trial date was set for March 21.

The judge made an order preventing the media from identifying the defendant due to his age.

He remanded the teenager into youth detention accommodation until his next appearance at the same court.

Prosecutor Mark McKone KC told the court that the majority of the witnesses were young people, and said “nine or 10” had either given, or were in the process of giving, pre-recorded video interviews.