Books of condolence opening across Ireland for Creeslough victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Books of condolence opening across Ireland for Creeslough victims

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 2:22 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 3:50 pm
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black is the first to sign a book on condolence for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at Belfast City Hall (Belfast City Council/PA)
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black is the first to sign a book on condolence for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at Belfast City Hall (Belfast City Council/PA)

Books of condolence are being opened across the island of Ireland for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

People will be able to pay tribute to the 10 people who lost their lives in an explosion in the small village at locations across Donegal, including at St Michael’s Church and Creeslough Day Centre.

Books have also been opened at Donegal county council offices from 9am-4.30pm at Lifford, Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Donegal town, Dungloe and Milford.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Ten red candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough – one for each victim of the Applegreen service station explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

In Dublin, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has opened an online book of condolence, as has the Mayor of Limerick Francis Foley.

A book was also opened at Cork City Hall by Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde.

A number of books of condolence will also be opened to the public across Northern Ireland, including at Belfast City Hall, Stormont and the Guildhall in Londonderry.

Stormont speaker Alex Maskey was the first to sign the book of condolence at Parliament Buildings, followed by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill with Sinn Fein TD for Donegal South West, Pearse Doherty, at the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms O’Neill said: “My thoughts are very much with the families who lost loved ones in Creeslough.

“The country is certainly in mourning at this time at what has been such a tragic and random event.

“I visited on Saturday evening, I had a chance to speak to some of the local residents.

“Someone as young as young Shauna (Flanagan Garwe), five years of age, it is just beyond belief and heart-breaking and just devastating for all those families in that wider circle.

“So our thoughts are very much with the community in the days ahead, because they certainly have a long journey ahead of them in terms of coming to terms with what’s happened as they lay their loved ones to rest.”

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black signs a book of condolence watched by Laurence Sims, Joint Secretary to the Irish Secretariat in Belfast (Belfast City Council/PA)

Opening the book in Belfast City Hall, Lord Mayor Tina Black said: “I want to say we are devastated here in Belfast for the people of Creeslough.

“We obviously have deep historical connections to Donegal. It was always viewed as a place of sanctuary.

“I cannot imagine the immeasurable grief the families and the wider community are feeling.

“I know that the community will be strong and will be united.

“I want the Creeslough community to know that Belfast is thinking of them all. We are praying for you all and we are so, so sorry that this devastation has befallen you.”

She added: “I wanted to open this book of condolence in the City Hall today.

“I would encourage all people to come in and send a message to those in Creeslough.

“Send a message of support, send a message of solidarity and also to showcase how much the citizens of Belfast truly sympathise with the Creeslough community.

“I also want to thank all the emergency services from Donegal and here who worked under such traumatic circumstances in the search and recovery operation.”

A book will open at the Guildhall in Derry at 3pm and there will be a candlelit vigil in the city at 8pm.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, said it had been a “sad weekend” for the north west.

She added: “It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough.

“There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel.

“Our hearts are sore for the victims’ families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss.

“It is a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again (Liam McBurney/PA)
Lives in Creeslough will never be the same again, says Daniel O’Donnell
John Vassall was one of the KGB’s most notorious British spies (PA)
Cocktails and tennis part of notorious British spy’s lavish Moscow lifestyle
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
William and Kate discuss importance of mental health on Newsbeat
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 11
Osteopath and artist Stephen Ward had pleaded his innocence over the Profumo affair which scandalised Britain in the 1960s (PA Archive)
Society artist Stephen Ward felt he was ‘being assassinated’ in Profumo scandal
Ciaran Hinds (Brian Lawless/PA)
Actor Ciaran Hinds urges Liz Truss to ditch Northern Ireland legacy Bill
Royal Mail have teamed up with Aardman Animations to create a new selection of stamps (Royal Mail/Aardman/PA)
Wallace and Gromit and Morph among familiar faces on new Royal Mail stamps
A third of children using social media have their profile set to suggest they are over 18 years old (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Third of children have false social media age of over 18, says Ofcom
(Liam McBurney/PA)
Creeslough community urged to speak out to help process tragedy
(James Manning/PA)
Man arrested over triple stabbing in central London

Most Read

1
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
3
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
4
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
5
Bannor Masson.
Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and…
7
Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death
8
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
9
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
10
Liam Fraser threatened to release sex videos involving his former partner on to the internet.
Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend

More from Press and Journal

File photo dated 17/5/20121 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. British Airways and Ryanair are under investigation over whether they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds for flights that were operating but customers could not take due to the Covid pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday June 9, 2021. PA Photo. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel. The watchdog will be writing to both airlines as part of an investigation. See PA story CONSUMER Travel. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
Bethany Watt was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday.
Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh
Car on roof on Crown Street with police at the scene
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Crown Street in…
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
4 January 2020. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Fraserburgh FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L Turriff Capotain 5 - Cameron Bowden and R - Fraserburgh 3 Greg Buchan
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use…
Bridge of Don Thistle's Sam Muirhead, right, is pursues by Banchory St. Ternan's Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is…

Editor's Picks