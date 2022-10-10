Man who killed girlfriend as she planned to return to Canada jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who killed girlfriend as she planned to return to Canada jailed for life

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 5:26 pm
Jack Sepple (Essex Police/PA)
Jack Sepple (Essex Police/PA)

A man who stabbed his teenage girlfriend to death as she planned to return home to Canada has been handed a life prison sentence for the “brutal and cowardly” murder.

Jack Sepple, 23, stabbed 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth to death at the one-bedroom flat they shared in Chelmsford, Essex, on February 1.

The judge, the Honourable Mr Justice Murray, told Chelmsford Crown Court it was a “brutal and cowardly attack” and that Sepple “gratuitously inflicted some 90 wounds on her body”.

He said the pair met online when Ms Wadsworth was aged 12 and Sepple was around 15 and they had a long-distance relationship, but that Sepple had relationships with other women during this time.

The judge said Ms Wadsworth travelled to the UK on a six-month tourist visa while on a gap year shortly before Christmas 2021.

The court heard they bought a kitten together, called Winston, and a neighbour said they initially appeared happy together.

The judge said when the killing happened, Ms Wadsworth was soon to return to Canada and Sepple faced “imminent loss of control over her”.

He said that a week before her death, Ms Wadsworth had “indicated to her mother that things were not going well and she wanted to return to Canada”.

He sentenced Sepple to a life prison sentence with a minimum term of 23 years and six months, which he must serve before he can be considered for parole.

The judge told the defendant, of Tennyson Road in Chelmsford: “You are a dangerous individual.”

Sepple admitted to Ms Wadsworth’s murder at an earlier hearing and showed no reaction as he was sentenced on Monday.

Simon Spence KC, prosecuting, said that Sepple murdered Ms Wadsworth after being “angered by her decision to return prematurely to her home country of Canada”.

Ashley Wadsworth
Ashley Wadsworth (Essex Police/PA)

“He strangled and repeatedly stabbed Ashley and left her in the bed that they shared while he went about his daily business,” he said.

When police forced entry to the property they found Sepple on a FaceTime call to his sister “as he showed her the body”, Mr Spence said.

The barrister said that earlier that morning a neighbour heard a female scream.

The neighbour said Ms Wadsworth came to her and told her that Sepple “had beaten her up and thrown the kitten against the wall”.

The judge said that Ms Wadsworth was “hysterical” and said that Sepple was going to kill her.

Sepple apologised to Ms Wadsworth and was “calm” when the neighbour spoke to him, Mr Spence said, and the neighbour “went for a medical appointment and left at 9.30am”.

Police forced entry at 4.13pm after friends raised concerns for Ms Wadsworth’s safety.

The court heard Sepple told police “I went psychotic, I’m sorry”, adding “I strangled her and stabbed her.”

He told officers this was “two to three hours ago”.

Mr Spence said that Sepple had “filmed himself on his mobile phone covered in Ashley’s blood apologising for what he had done – Ashley’s lifeless body was visible in the video”, with the footage recorded at around 12.45pm.

The prosecution counsel said Ms Wadsworth had injuries to her wrists, consistent with being defensive, and there were “in excess of 90 (wounds), all to the chest area”.

Mr Spence said Sepple has a “clear history of violent and controlling behaviour towards female partners”.

His previous convictions include harassment, breaching a restraining order by contacting a girl after she ended their online relationship, and an assault of his mother, the court heard.

The court hearing was scheduled in the afternoon to allow family members of Ms Wadsworth in Canada to follow proceedings online and Ms Wadsworth’s parents flew to England to attend the court in person.

Her mother Christy Gendron said in her victim impact statement that she “wasn’t too happy” about her daughter travelling to meet Sepple “but she was an adult so I couldn’t stop her”.

“Ashley’s passion and love for Jack would ultimately cost her her life,” she said.

“She tried to better him and even introduce him to religion.”

She added: “Justice today can prevent him from harming another woman or putting another family through this.”

Ms Wadsworth’s father Ken Wadsworth said he “didn’t want her to go to England” but “she didn’t like to be told anything bad about who she was dating”.

Addressing the defendant directly, Mr Wadsworth said: “Jack, you need to know and accept the brutality of what you’ve done and the neverending pain you’ve caused my family.”

Christopher Paxton KC, mitigating, said the murder happened amid “a breakdown of the relationship”.

He said that Sepple had admitted the murder.

Ms Wadsworth, originally from Vernon, British Columbia, was described in an earlier tribute from her family as a “kind” and “beautiful” woman.

They said she had found faith with the Mormon Church and had been accepted at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Colombia.

Her mother said in court: “This is a nightmare that thanks to you, Jack, we will never wake up from.”

