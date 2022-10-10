O’Neill cautions against winter election and calls for Stormont return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

O’Neill cautions against winter election and calls for Stormont return

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: October 10, 2022, 5:16 pm
Michelle O’Neill (Mark Marlow/PA)
Michelle O’Neill (Mark Marlow/PA)

People in Northern Ireland should not be made to go to the polls again before Christmas, Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill repeated her call for the powersharing institutions to be restored immediately as she prepared to meet a senior US official.

Derek Chollet, counsellor with the US Department of State, is meeting political leaders at Stormont on Monday.

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has reiterated his warning that his party will not return to the assembly or executive until his demands are met on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the post-Brexit arrangements that have created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Relations between the UK and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became Prime Minister and London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for a deal through fresh negotiations.

Current legislation says that unless Stormont is restored by October 28, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has to call fresh assembly elections, something he has said he is prepared to do.

Speaking at Stormont on Monday, Ms O’Neill said: “I’m going to be meeting with Derek Chollet from the US State Department.

“He’s coming at a time where we’re obviously hurtling towards the October 28 deadline and we have to have an executive formed by that time.

“I very much welcome the part the United States has always played and being a big supporter and aid to our peace process.

“We need to get around the executive table today, no more delays.

“Particularly whenever you see the scale of challenges that we have to tackle as an executive, not least fixing our health service.”

Asked about the potential for an election before Christmas, Ms O’Neill said: “We shouldn’t have to have an election. We had an election back in May.

“The people spoke, and the people asked for a functioning executive, they asked for us to make politics work.

“And they asked for us to work together to deliver for them. That’s where I remain committed. That’s where I want to be.”

Ms O’Neill encouraged the UK Government and the EU to come to an agreement within the framework of the protocol.

DUP party conference
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC there is now a “sharper focus” within the UK Government on what needed to be done over the protocol.

He said: “I think the UK Government and our Prime Minister must hold firm in terms of seeking to achieve the objectives they have outlined in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“We believe that represents an outcome which respects the integrity of the UK internal market and Northern Ireland’s place within it, but also protects the integrity of the EU single market.

“No-one could be in any doubt what is required.

“It isn’t just about dealing with the symptoms of the problem created by the protocol – in other words, the checks – it is also about regulatory divergence, it is about the fact that Northern Ireland is subject to laws introduced by an outside foreign entity, the EU.

“What we need to have agreed must be in line with the provisions of the protocol Bill, otherwise it will not work.

“If the Government wants to see the political institutions restored, and I want to see them restored, then we need an agreement which meets the objectives of the protocol Bill.”

