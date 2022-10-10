Third of children have false social media age of over 18, says Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third of children have false social media age of over 18, says Ofcom

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 12:58 am
A third of children using social media have their profile set to suggest they are over 18 years old (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A third of children aged between eight and 17 with a social media profile have signed up with a false date of birth so they appear to be over 18, according to research.

Commissioned by Ofcom, the study by Yonder Consulting found that 77% of children in that age range have a least one social media profile, with 60% of under-12s having their own profile despite most sites having a minimum age requirement of 13.

Many online safety campaigners have called for more age verification tools to be put in place on internet platforms to better protect children from potentially harmful content.

Ofcom said it was concerned by the findings because it meant many children could be placed at greater risk of encountering age-inappropriate or harmful content online, and while many platforms have restrictions on accounts for younger users, these are steadily removed as the account holder gets older.

The study estimates that about 47% of children aged eight to 15 with a social media profile have their age set at 16 or over, while 32% of those aged between eight and 17 have it set at 18 or over.

Within those figures, it also estimates that about 23% of the youngest social media users – aged between eight and 12 – had a profile with an age set at 18 or over meaning those children could access to material aimed at adults.

The findings come as the dangers of social media to children have been pulled into sharp focus following the inquest into the death of Molly Russell, the 14-year-old who ended her life in 2017 after viewing content linked to depression, self-harm and suicide – with a coroner ruling that she died while suffering from “the negative effects of online content”.

The Government has pledged to bring the Online Safety Bill back to Parliament shortly – the landmark internet safety rules will compel platforms to protect their users, particularly children, from illegal, dangerous, and harmful content, with large fines and potential blocks on sites among the penalties for those who breach the new rules, with Ofcom as the sector’s regulator.

Some platforms, such as pornographic sites, may also be required to put age verification methods in place to prevent children from accessing their content.

It will also require the biggest platforms that are likely to be accessed by children to assess the risks of harm to youngsters who use their service, and to put in place proportionate systems and processes to mitigate and manage these risks.

An additional piece of Ofcom research found that parents and children are broadly supportive of the introduction of age assurance measures.

Mark Bunting, director for online policy at Ofcom, said: “The protection of children sits at the core of the new online safety laws, so as we prepare for our new responsibilities we’re continuing to build our evidence of children’s lived online experiences.

“Today’s research explores the triggers that may lead children to experience harm online, including the risks of signing up to a social media platform with a false older age. This can put them at greater risk of seeing potentially harmful, age-inappropriate content.

“The children and parents in the study spoke of the potential tensions between online safety concerns and the need for greater protection, with the desire for youngsters to feel socially included and to have freedom to learn how to manage risks through experience.”

