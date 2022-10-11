William and Kate discuss importance of mental health on Newsbeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

William and Kate discuss importance of mental health on Newsbeat

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 6:01 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 8:19 am
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
(Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

The Prince and Princess of Wales will speak about the importance of mental health on a specially recorded show for BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat.

William and Kate led a discussion for World Mental Health Day on Monday for a special programme which will be aired on BBC Radio One, Radio One Extra and the Asian Network on Tuesday afternoon.

In a clip released ahead of the broadcast, the royal couple speak about young people’s mental health with Newsbeat presenter Pria Rai and a host of advocates and experts.

The prince says: “A lot of the work we’ve done on mental health and listening to lots of people talk about it, everyone likes a toolbox – particularly men. A toolbox is quite a useful analogy to kind of use.

“A lot of people don’t realise what they need until it actually comes along.

“You can be living one life one minute and something massively changes and you realise you don’t necessarily have the tools or the experience to be able to tackle that.”

Dr Abigail Miranda, an educational and child psychologist working in early years, replies: “To have, I suppose, in your toolbox, communication would be key and I suppose some of the myth-busting as well around attachment.

“We know now through studies that actually any parent who spends a significant amount of time – or any caregiver – with the child will also form similar attachments and have those similar patterns as well.”

Kate says she would “love to know” how the contributors look after their own mental health.

Antonio Ferreira, a mental health activist who was diagnosed with undifferentiated schizophrenia and emotionally unstable personality disorder as a teenager, replies: “That’s a big question.

“I know not every day is going to be roses and sunflowers, you know, I know some days I’m going to have to push against the clouds to see that sun again and, you know, I know that you know when you have a bad day it doesn’t mean it will be a bad week or a bad month.

“You know, you can’t always run away from the issue, sometimes you have to really face them and conquer them and so, you know, with practice there’s progress, and that’s, I guess, in a nutshell how… it was a big question!”

Kate replies: “There’s no right or wrong, that’s the thing as well.

“Different things will work for different people and it’s just sometimes trying isn’t it, as well.”

Mr Ferreira says: “That’s it, yeah,” and Kate adds: “Different methods, different opportunities that arise as well to help best support you.”

Ben Cowley, a music therapist and assistant mental health adviser for the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and Emma Hardwell, a youth participation officer at The Mix, which offers mental health support to the under-25s, also took part in the discussion.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of BBC Radio One, said: “What was discussed today will resonate with so many of our listeners and it means so much to us that we can all work together to help tackle the stigma around this issue.”

Danielle Dwyer, editor of BBC Radio One’s Newsbeat, added: “Talking about mental wellbeing without stigma or judgment is so key and it’s brilliant to welcome the Prince and Princess of Wales to our reporting team for the day, to join us in such a vital conversation.”

Rai said: “People not only switch us on to get the news, but to share openly and frankly how they are feeling.

“That’s humbling, to be a trusted part of people’s lives, enough that they can send us a text about feeling lonely, or having lost a loved one.

“We have total strangers speaking to each other on the radio who soon feel like familiar friends, and that’s a really important, uplifting part of what we do.”

The programme will be broadcast at 12.45pm on Tuesday on BBC Radio One, Radio One Extra and the Asian Network.

It will be broadcast again on Radio One and Radio One Extra at 5.45pm and will be available on BBC Sounds from 2pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from TV & Film

Dame Angela Lansbury (Ian West/PA)
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Former chairman of ITV Sir Peter Bazalgette (Peter Byrne/PA)
Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman
Constance Wu said she was ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat if she made sexual harassment allegations public (Ian West/PA)
Constance Wu ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat
The House of the Dragon actress with Squid the rescued kitten (Blue Cross/PA)
House Of The Dragon star swaps mythical beasts for kittens on pet charity visit
Christina Milian attending the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (PA)
‘Big shoes to fill’ – Christina Milian on taking over Naya Rivera’s Step Up…
Jodie Whittaker in the feature-length Doctor Who special, The Power Of The Doctor (James Pardon/BBC/PA)
Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker: I’m still clinging on to the Time Lord coattails
Professional skater Vanessa Bauer attending the launch of Dancing On Ice 2020 (Ian West/PA)
Meet the celebrities stepping into the rink for Dancing On Ice 2023
The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran has been revealed as the final contestant for Dancing On Ice – and spoken of how his late bandmate Tom Parker inspired him to take on the show (PA)
The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran confirmed as final celebrity to join Dancing On Ice
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin: I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong (Richard Drew/AP)
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin: I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong
Ben Elton has spoken candidly about his reasons for voting Labour (Channel 4)
The reason I vote Labour is selfish, says Ben Elton

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Images: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks