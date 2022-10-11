Cocktails and tennis part of notorious British spy’s lavish Moscow lifestyle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cocktails and tennis part of notorious British spy’s lavish Moscow lifestyle

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 9:56 am
John Vassall was one of the KGB’s most notorious British spies (PA)
John Vassall was one of the KGB’s most notorious British spies (PA)

Cocktails, tennis, film evenings and skiing filled the lavish social diary of one of the KGB’s most notorious British spies, newly-released security service files reveal.

John Vassall, who was blackmailed into passing vital defence secrets to the Kremlin, was at the centre of one of the century’s most bizarre and sensational cloak-and-dagger spy scandals.

Newly-digitised MI5 files, published by the National Archives, also contain pictures of Vassall, as well as the cupboard housing a secret compartment in which films containing information copied from Admiralty files were found when police raided his London flat in 1962.

The Admiralty was the government department that managed naval affairs at that time.

A 21-page diary of engagements at the British Embassy in Moscow, covering the period 1954 to 1956, gave an insight into the busy social life Vassall enjoyed.

Dinners and drinks events featured heavily, as did bridge, while there were also boat trips, theatre outings, art class, Scottish reels dancing, skiing, films in the garden and picnics in the country.

Mass was also noted fairly regularly in the diary.

Vassall, who was jailed in 1962, changed his name to John Phillips on his release a decade on and tried to live a quiet existence, turning to religion.

His funeral at the Brompton Oratory in Knightsbridge in 1996 was a Latin mass.

John Vassall
John Vassall was blackmailed into spying for the Russians (PA)

His treachery began when he was a junior Naval attache to the British Embassy in Moscow in the mid-1950s and was blackmailed into spying for the Russians after being set up and photographed with a gay partner.

After he returned from Moscow, he continued spying while he worked for Thomas Galbraith, a junior minister at the Admiralty as an assistant private secretary.

When suspicions were finally raised that Vassall was living beyond his means, his flat was raided and incriminating documents were found.

Following a high-profile trial, he was sent to jail and Galbraith, then MP for Glasgow Hillhead, resigned.

In the newly-digitised MI5 files, it is noted on one document that had reported suspicions about Vassall’s sexuality been considered back in 1955, the “lamentable case of espionage might have been avoided”.

Shortly after Vassall’s death, it was disclosed that the Admiralty had failed to act on a report warning about his conduct, which might have seen him sent home before being blackmailed into selling highly-classified defence secrets to the Kremlin for a period of seven years.

