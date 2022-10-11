Donegal was ‘in heart’ of Creeslough blast victim, funeral told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Donegal was ‘in heart’ of Creeslough blast victim, funeral told

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 2:40 pm
The coffin of Jessica Gallagher, 24, is carried into St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, for her funeral mass (Niall Carson/PA)
The coffin of Jessica Gallagher, 24, is carried into St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, for her funeral mass (Niall Carson/PA)

Donegal was in the heart of a young fashion designer who was killed in an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, her funeral service has been told.

Everyone who met Jessica Gallagher, 24, knew her “radiant smile”, Fr John Joe Duffy told the service at St Michael’s church in the village.

It was the first funeral for one of the 10 victims of last Friday’s tragedy.

Ms Gallagher’s body was carried in a wicker casket to the front of the church, where 10 red candles have been lit to represent the victims.

A framed photograph of Jessica and a shirt she had been making, one of her first fashion commissions, were brought forward at the start of the service and placed on the casket.

The Irish Government was represented at the funeral by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConologue and Irish President Michael D Higgins was represented by his aide-de-camp. Donegal TD Joe McHugh and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill were also in the congregation.

Members of the emergency services who had taken part in the recovery operation following the explosion in Creeslough also attended.


Priest Fr John Joe Duffy speaks to the media before the funeral mass for Jessica Gallagher, 24, at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough (Niall Carson/PA)

Fr John Joe Duffy expressed “sincere and heartfelt sympathies” to Jessica’s father and mother Anthony and Bernie, her sisters Lisa and Shauna Marie and her boyfriend Conor.

He said: “We would love to be able to put in our hands to your hearts and take away that grief and that pain that you are suffering this morning.

“But to even think of that would not be a sensible thing to do. Because in that void, in that grief, there you hold in your hearts Jessica.

“While we cannot take that pain away for you, we want to walk with you.

“We cannot feel your pain but we will walk with you in that pain because to even say that we feel that pain would not be right or not be fair to you, but we walk in that pain.

“The greater someone is loved, the greater that pain and that pain is so immense, and Jessica will forever remain in your heart, but she will also be with you, she will remain with you.”


Jessica Gallagher, 24, radiated warmth and positive feeling, her funeral has been told (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Delivering his homily, Fr Duffy said Jessica “radiated a warm and positive feeling” to all who knew her well.

The priest said she left ripples of “love, affection, kindness and warmth” wherever she went.


The family of Jessica Gallagher, 24, arrive at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, for her funeral mass (Niall Carson/PA)

Fr Duffy said Jessica was “bursting with energy and imagination”.

“Everyone who knew Jessica knew that radiant smile. That radiant smile that would light up a room with that infectious warmth that flowed from her,” he said

“She always brought that sun whether things were happy or difficult.”

He said she was a practical joker in the family and been known to put seaweed in people’s beds.

The cleric said her success in life was based on “hard work and determination”.

“Jessica was of a slender stature, but very strong, very strong, in every way possible,” he said.

“Strong in her own opinions, strong in her own self belief, in her determination.

“Her confidence was unstoppable. Honest and direct, she would tell you what she was thinking. But she could also let you tell her of what you thought of an opinion or a situation or a reality.

“Whether you liked it or not, or whether she liked it or not, she took it as it was.”


The hearse carrying Jessica Gallagher, 24, arrives at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, for her funeral mass (Niall Carson/PA)

Fr Duffy said Jessica had friends across the world.

“Isn’t it appropriate for a girl that travelled to so many countries, that the hearts of so many people around the world are with you as a family.

“She took herself off to Paris to study fashion. She came to note in Paris and then she was given a place because of her exceptional talent to go on to study further in Shanghai.

“It was only the start of greater things to come.

“No matter how far she travelled or progressed, the place she was proud of was her beautiful family home.

“She used Donegal tweed in her designs, which helped to get her to Paris, and it always remained a feature of her design.

“Donegal was in her heart.”

Ms Gallagher, who was due to have started her new job in Belfast on Monday, was buried at Doe Cemetery after the mass.

Editor's Picks