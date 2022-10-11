Martin: Words cannot convey the fathomless grief over Creeslough blast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Martin: Words cannot convey the fathomless grief over Creeslough blast

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 4:37 pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin prepares to speak to members of the media at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin prepares to speak to members of the media at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. (Brian Lawless/PA)

The entire nation of Ireland stands with the community of Creeslough who are struggling to make sense of “enormous and heartbreaking loss”, Ireland’s premier has said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said words cannot convey the “fathomless grief” of the tragedy in the small Co Donegal village.

Ireland’s premier made the remarks as he led expressions of sympathy in the Irish parliament for the 10 people who died following an explosion at a petrol station in the village on Friday.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have been confirmed dead (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Martin said the men, women and children represented “everything good and kind and beautiful about Creeslough, Donegal and our country”.

“Fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, each one an enormous, incalculable loss in the lives of those around them,” he told the Dail.

“This is a community bereft, a close-knit people in deep sadness and mourning, devastated by what has happened. But it’s also a community of great strength and resilience, pulling together to support each other through this terrible time.”

The Fianna Fail leader said he met many people over the weekend who shared stories of the “most extraordinary courage, commitment, heroism and love” in the aftermath of the incident.

Mr Martin and other political leaders visited the scene of the blast on Saturday.

The expressions of sympathy were made in parliament as the first funerals were held on Tuesday for victims of the blast.

Explosion at Donegal service station
The hearse carrying Jessica Gallagher, 24, arrives at St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, for her funeral mass. Jessica died following the explosion at Applegreen service station in Co Donegal on Friday (Liam McBurney/PA)

“As the people of Creeslough begin the rituals of funerals and burials, we gather as an Oireachtas this afternoon to offer our sincere sympathy, express our shared respect for the bereaved and the injured and to remember and honour those who have died,” Mr Martin said.

“It is important that those struggling to make sense of the enormous and heartbreaking loss now confronting them, know that the entire nation is with them in spirit.

“Words on their own cannot comfort the fathomless grief that so many will feel in the weeks and months ahead but what we can do and what I know we will do is to be there for them.

“Individually across this house and collectively as an Oireachtas in the service of all the people of Ireland, we stand with the community of Creeslough and the people of Donegal at home and abroad.”

Mr Martin paid tribute to the “true courage and dedication” of emergency services and healthcare staff who cared for people in the aftermath of the explosion.

“We are reminded of the critical role they play in our national life and we thank them for being there in our darkest moments of need.”

Mr Martin added: “We put our arms around the bereaved and the injured. We pledge to support this community now and in the time ahead as it comes to terms with this trauma and we remember those who have died: Hugh, Robert, Martina, Martin, James, Catherine, Jessica, Leona, James and Shauna.”

The Tanaiste told parliament the “nation is in tears” following the tragedy.

Leo Varadkar said the “world stopped” as people learned of the “terrible tragedy, a tragedy which makes no sense and whose only lesson is pain and loss.

“Since then, we’ve seen the best of each other, a small country becoming one big community to search together, to grieve together and to heal together,” he said.

“This week the world is watching us and it’s seeing a nation in tears. As a people from this place, we send our condolences to all those whose grief is still raw and painful and all too terrible to comprehend.

“A nation stands with you. A nation mourns with you.”

Ireland’s deputy premier said the Government will help the people of Creeslough in the coming months and years.

“Today, we’re a country torn apart by grief but we’re also a community joining together to help those worst affected and to do what we can to support each other,” he told the Dail.

“As a government, we’ll put the full resources of the state behind the efforts to rebuild a broken community to heal the many emotional and physical wounds.

“That requires our help in a medium and long-term as well because the deepest wounds are invisible, and they can last for a lifetime.”

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin commended the “incredible community spirit and support on show in the most awful of circumstances” in Creeslough.

She said people were going about their daily lives when their lives ended “in the blink of an eye” on Friday.

“Everyday scenes in Creeslough’s small rural community on that Friday autumnal afternoon changed in a second, tragically and cruelly for so many,” Ms Martin said.

“It was an unmerciful sight locals and response services said.”

She added: “The incredible community spirit and support on show in the most awful of circumstances must be commended. Yet, it is difficult to imagine how the scale of these sudden, devastating losses and trauma can possibly be absorbed or comprehended by the community in Creeslough.”

Sinn Fein TD Matt Carthy said there were “no words that properly express the heartbreak, pain and sorrow felt by so many”.

“Ten precious lives gone, a small community devastated,” he said.

“The shock from this small village was felt across Ireland and beyond. Irish people everywhere are stunned, many naturally feeling that Creeslough could be our community, our place, our loved ones.”

Mr Carthy described the community response in the immediate aftermath of the explosion as “immense” and he paid tribute to the emergency services both north and south who came to assist the rescue efforts.

“What they did in Creeslough will never be forgotten, not in that small community or anywhere else in our land,” he added.

