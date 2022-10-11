What will happen stage by stage at the King’s coronation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

What will happen stage by stage at the King’s coronation?

By Press Association
October 11, 2022, 6:01 pm
The Queen sits on the St. Edwards Chair, is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury (PA)
The Queen sits on the St. Edwards Chair, is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury (PA)

The crowning of a sovereign is one of the most ancient ceremonies, and is deeply religious and steeped in pageantry.

The Crown Jewels’ coronation regalia will play a starring role when the King is crowned on Saturday May 6 next year in Westminster Abbey.

There are six basic phases to the coronation: The recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture which includes the crowning, the enthronement and the homage.

Here is what is expected to happen at the King’s coronation:

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
King Charles III and the Prince of Wales (Hannah McKay/PA)

– Recognition

This rite dates back to ancient procedures of the Witan – the supreme council of England in Anglo-Saxon times.

The sovereign stands in the theatre – the central space in Westminster Abbey – and turns to show himself “unto the people” at each of the four directions – east, south, west and north.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will proclaim Charles the “undoubted King” and ask the congregation and choir to show their homage and service by crying out “God Save King Charles”, with the order of service urging them to do so with “willingness and joy”.

– Coronation Oath

The form and wording of the oath has varied over the centuries. The King will promise to reign according to law, exercise justice with mercy and maintain the Church of England.

The King, with the Sword of State carried before him, will go to the altar and declare: “The things which I have here before promised, I will perform, and keep. So help me God.” He will kiss the Bible and sign the Oath.

– The Anointing

After the oath, the sovereign is then “anointed, blessed and consecrated” by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Queen attends multi-faith reception
The Ampulla and Coronation Spoon used at the Coronation in 1953 (Matt Dunham/PA)

The anointing with holy oil is the central act of the religious ceremony.

The King will remove his crimson robe and sit in King Edward’s chair, which was made in 1300 and has been used by every monarch since 1626, under a canopy of silk or cloth of gold held by four Knights of the Garter.

The archbishop will use the golden eagle-shaped ampulla – which pours the oil from its beak – and the 12th century silver-gilt anointing spoon which is the most ancient treasure of the Crown Jewels, to anoint the King in the form of a cross.

Traditionally the choir sings the anthem Zadok The Priest at the anointing is carried out.

Under the chair is expected to be the Stone of Destiny. The ancient, sacred symbol of Scotland’s monarchy which was once captured by King Edward I of England now only leaves Edinburgh Castle for coronations.

– Investiture including the Crowning

Having been sanctified, the sovereign puts on a sleeveless white garment – the Colobium Sindonis – and then a robe of cloth of gold – the Supertunica.

The King is presented with a jewelled sword and the golden spurs – the symbol of chivalry – and the armills – golden bracelets of sincerity and wisdom.

BBC documentary – The Coronation
The Queen with St Edward’s Crown (Julian Calder/BBC/PA)

He will put on the Robe Royal of gold cloth and will be presented with the orb, the coronation ring on the fourth finger of his right hand, the sceptre and the rod.

Then Charles, sitting in King Edward’s Chair, will be crowned by the archbishop with St Edward’s Crown, with the congregation shouting out “God Save the King”.

– Enthroning

After a blessing, the King will go to his throne and be “lifted up into it by the archbishops and bishops, and other peers of the kingdom”.

– Homage

The archbishop, royal blood princes – likely to include the Prince of Wales – and senior peers pay homage to the monarch, placing their hands between the King’s and swearing allegiance, touching the crown and kissing the King’s right hand. The House of Commons does not pay homage.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Queen Elizabeth II receives the homage of the Duke of Edinburgh in 1953 (PA)

– The Queen’s Coronation

Camilla as Queen Consort will also be crowned, in a similar but simpler ceremony which follows the Homage.

After Charles’s marriage to Camilla, the royal family’s website added the get-out clause “unless decided otherwise” to the phrase: “A Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

Coronation of King George VI – London
King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth after the 1937 coronation (PA)

At George VI’s coronation, Queen Elizabeth was anointed and crowned.

She knelt down with the archbishop pouring holy oil on the crown of her head, and the Queen’s Ring was placed on her hand, and her crown on her head.

Her coronation crown was made especially for the 1937 coronation and features the famous but controversial Koh-i-noor diamond.

She was presented with a sceptre and the ivory rod with the dove, before rising to sit in her own throne, after bowing “reverently” to her husband.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

The Queen Consort (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Camilla’s remarkable journey from royal mistress to Queen Consort
Police speak to Just Stop Oil protestors blocking the Mall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Braverman says ‘fire engine blocking’ Just Stop Oil demo ‘indefensible’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
Harry and Meghan honoured for work on race, mental health and social impact
Three different views of the Dart spacecraft impact on the asteroid Dimorphos (Nasa/AP)
Nasa asteroid strike results in a big nudge
Jay Blades and the King (BBC/The Prince’s Foundation/PA)
King to star in special Repair Shop episode to celebrate BBC’s centenary
Camilla has been a long-time supporter of literacy in the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Camilla to present Booker Prize at first in-person ceremony since 2019
The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday May 6 next year, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles, Buckingham Palace has announced (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
King’s coronation set for May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
The Queen’s Coronation day (PA)
How the late Queen’s coronation boosted the nation after the Second World War
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)
King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday
(Niall Carson/PA)
Mist looms over Creeslough as mourners start the long goodbyes

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

Russell Dingwall in action for Elgin City against Albion Rovers. Images: Bob Crombie
Jake Dolzanski heads Elgin City into fourth spot by beating lively Albion Rovers in…
police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen

Editor's Picks