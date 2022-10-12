Murder accused faked will after dumping woman’s headless body, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Murder accused faked will after dumping woman’s headless body, court told

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 3:05 pm
Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah, who was found dead in woodland in Salcombe (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Mee Kuen Chong, also known as Deborah, who was found dead in woodland in Salcombe (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

A woman killed a vulnerable churchgoer and dumped her headless corpse over 200 miles away before forging her will in a bid to inherit her estate, a court has been told.

Jemma Mitchell, 38, who had worked as an osteopath in Australia, had allegedly failed in an attempt to extract £200,000 from 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong to pay for repairs to her dilapidated home in Willesden, north-west London.

After Ms Chong changed her mind about the cash gift, Mitchell killed her and disposed of her remains during a 500-mile round trip to Salcombe in Devon last June, it is claimed.

She then set about forging a will on her computer so she could inherit the bulk of Ms Chong’s wealth, the prosecution claims.

Mee Kuen Chong
Mee Kuen Chong’s headless body was found after she went missing (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The fake will was uncovered in a search of the defendant’s home, Deanna Heer KC told jurors at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Ms Chong’s genuine will – leaving her house to her church with the remainder to family and charity – was found at the victim’s home in Wembley, north-west London, the Old Bailey was told.

Ms Heer told jurors: “In this case, the motive is clear: money.

“A large sum was needed to complete the repairs on the defendant’s house and, in Mee Kuen Chong, the defendant found someone from whom she thought she could get it, if not when she was alive, then by forging her will after she had killed her.”

The prosecutor said Mitchell killed Ms Chong last June 11 at the victim’s home – after taking a large blue suitcase with her.

Ms Chong suffered a skull break “suggestive of an impact with a hard implement or weapon”, she said.

Ms Heer went on: “Having killed or at least fatally injured the deceased, she needed to get rid of her body and so she removed it in the blue suitcase.

“That is why, when she left… it was so much heavier than when she arrived and why, on June 26 2021 the defendant travelled over 500 miles to Salcombe, taking it with her.

“And it is why she drove to… the area in which the deceased’s mutilated body was to be found the following day.”

Jurors saw pictures of Ms Chong’s clothed body and head after they were found about 10 metres apart in woods.

The court was also shown CCTV footage allegedly charting the defendant’s activities in the wake of the murder.

At 1.13pm on June 11, Mitchell was caught on camera walking from Ms Chong’s home with a suitcase that appeared to be “a lot heavier” than when she arrived, Ms Heer said.

She was also pulling another suitcase, belonging to Ms Chong, which allegedly held paperwork relating to her financial affairs.

Later that day, Mitchell was treated at St Thomas’s Hospital for a broken finger, claiming she shut it in a car door – which the prosecution said was a lie.

On learning from Ms Chong’s lodger that she was missing, Mitchell allegedly told him “she was going to stay with family friends for a year to clear her head… somewhere close to the ocean”, the court was told.

The defendant allegedly hired a car last June 26, giving the phone number registered to a neighbour who died earlier that year.

Mitchell picked up the rental Volvo and was allegedly caught on CCTV stowing the large blue suitcase in the boot before setting off for the South West.

The Volvo was seen on CCTV at a garage in Marlborough, close to the South Devon coast.

The footage showed the front passenger side tyre was “shredded” and the car almost collided with a forecourt display, jurors were told.

The Old Bailey
The trial is being held at the Old Bailey in London (PA)

Mitchell borrowed a customer’s phone to call a recovery firm, saying she had come to Salcombe for a “scenic drive”.

The repairman noticed luggage in the boot but it did not match the description of the blue suitcase, which the prosecutor suggested had been removed beforehand.

Ms Heer said the repairman opened a back door and noticed an “unusual smell – sort of musty and damp, a smell which he had never smelled before and could not describe”.

Later that evening, the car was seen on CCTV near the spot where the body was dumped, jurors heard.

Mitchell arrived back at her London home shortly before 7am the next day with the blue suitcase, it is claimed.

Ms Chong’s body and handbag were found by holidaymakers shortly before 5pm last June 27.

Inside the bag was a piece of orange rope similar to a piece later found at the defendant’s home.

Ms Chong’s head was found several days later with a grey woollen headband.

A post-mortem examination revealed a broken skull caused by “significant blunt force” and 20 rib breaks “most likely” inflicted before death.

Police investigating Ms Chong’s disappearance tried to contact Mitchell last June 26, jurors were told.

Three days later, she emailed back – claiming the victim was “planning to stay with friends near her sister’s family on the coast”.

Mitchell was arrested last July 6 and told officers: “I know that she has gone away.”

In a search, police recovered the blue suitcase from the top of a neighbour’s shed, with tests matching blood on a tea towel inside a pocket to the victim’s DNA, it was claimed.

In a bedroom was the fake will, dated October 2020, which purported to leave 95% of Ms Chong’s estate to the defendant for her house project and 5% to the Mitchell’s mother, the court also heard.

One of the forged signatories was Mitchell’s neighbour who died last March, jurors were told.

Ms Chong’s signature was also “extremely unlikely to be genuine” and appeared to have been copied from her UK passport, Ms Heer suggested.

An examination of Mitchell’s computer revealed a Word document of the same will had been created on July 1 – after Ms Chong was already dead.

Mitchell has denied murder, claiming the death had nothing to do with her, and the trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Charles Sabine with his OBE, awarded by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Huntington’s Disease campaigner gets OBE and says you can fight the condition
The coffins of James Monaghan and his mother Catherine O’Donnell are carried into St Michael’s Church, Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)
Creeslough has set template for the world in power of community, mourners told
A high-flying student died on her first night at university after taking ketamine given to her “by another”, a coroner has ruled (Steve Mayes/Newcastle University/Alamy/PA)
Woman who took ketamine on first night at university died due to ‘misadventure’
Police watch as armed forces personnel march into position in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral (Emilio Morenatti/PA)
Police booked 45,000 nights in hotel rooms in 10 days after Queen’s death
A box of firearms components made using a 3D printer. (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Haul of 3D-printed gun parts and bullets one of largest in UK
The scene on Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, where Rebecca Steer, 22, was killed after being hit by a car which mounted the kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in the early hours of Sunday (PA)
Suspect appears in court accused of murdering woman hit by car outside takeaway
Maisie Summers-Newton with her MBE, awarded by the Princess Royal during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Paralympic swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton hails her hero as she collects MBE
Thousands of BTec pupils did not receive their exam results on time this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
BTec results delay ‘left pupils feeling like second-class citizens’, MP suggests
Leah Croucher (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher
Leah Croucher (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Most Read

1
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Fire in Benbecula Place in Inverness Picture shows; Benbecula Place in Inverness. Benbecula Place in Inverness. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Jail for fireraiser who rammed woman’s car then torched her home
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Paul Coates assaulted men at Club Tropicana in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 11/10/2022
Man bottled and punched reveller on Club Tropicana dancefloor
4
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with ‘diminished responsibility’, court told
5
Daniel Sloss will perform his new touring show, Can't, at the Music Hall in an exclusive for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
Daniel Sloss will give Aberdeen fans exclusive performance of his new global tour as…
6
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
7
Jacqueline Fraser with her horse Randall. Image: Jacqueline Fraser
Woman who spent £10,000 on visits to beloved horse celebrates north-east bridge reopening
8
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
9
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
10
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop

More from Press and Journal

Six bridges were destroyed in the King Edward area in Aberdeenshire in 2019. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Work to repair King Edward's flood-hit bridges continues
Blood stocks have been relatively low.
Scottish blood transfusion service requests more donors from groups O and A
Ness Bridge lit up red for Poppyscotland. Image: Poppyscotland.
Highlands and Islands landmarks to light up red for return of the poppy appeal
Douglas Ross
'We cannot continue to see cars in people's gardens': Douglas Ross vows to tackle…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
lidl toy donations
Charities invited to sign up for Lidl's Christmas toy bank initiative to help struggling…
Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards is the latest Highland League player to tackle our Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Lossiemouth's Fergus Edwards faces the Quickfire Questions
Wick Academy's Richard Macadie has had a long - and decorated - Highland League career.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Wick Academy legend Richard Macadie on his illustrious career
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Police remain on the scene dealing with an ongoing investigation at Troon Avenue in Ardler. Picture shows; Police on the scene at Troon Avenue in Ardler on Saturday March 6. Troon Avenue, Dundee. Supplied by Staff pic by Steven Brown Date; 06/03/2021
Aberdeen graduate accused of double murder could have acted with 'diminished responsibility', court told

Editor's Picks