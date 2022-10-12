All efforts needed to avoid fresh Stormont elections – Coveney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

All efforts needed to avoid fresh Stormont elections – Coveney

By Press Association
October 12, 2022, 4:48 pm
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has called for all efforts to be made to avoid fresh Stormont elections (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has called for all efforts to be made to avoid fresh Stormont elections (Brian Lawless/PA)

All efforts must be made to find an alternative to fresh Stormont elections, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney was in Belfast where he held meetings with Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party, the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol that has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed domestic legislation that would empower ministers to scrap the arrangements without the approval of Brussels.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The DUP is preventing the operation of the political institutions at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Relations between the UK and EU appear to have improved since Liz Truss became Prime Minister and London and Brussels have been talking up the potential for a deal through fresh negotiations.

Current legislation says that unless Stormont is restored by October 28, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has to call fresh Assembly elections, something he has said he is prepared to do.

Mr Coveney has said that a deal between the UK and EU before October 28 is “not realistic”.

He added: “I’m speaking to the Secretary of State on quite a regular basis and we are going to be working together quite intensively over the next few weeks to try to create the conditions to allow all parties in Northern Ireland to believe that they can move back into the space to establish an executive and a functioning Assembly.

“We are looking for a breakthrough on some of these issues in the next few weeks so that we can have the basis for a step forward on some of the contentious issues before the end of October.

“In doing so provide the momentum and encouragement for the one party not willing to re-enter the executive for now, it is worth taking that jump.

“It is time to agree common ground so we can put issues to bed.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long said Northern Ireland was 16 days away from having no political leadership (Liam McBurney/PA)

Speaking following her meeting with Mr Coveney, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said: “I am extremely concerned that we are 16 days away from having absolutely no political leadership, political oversight and scrutiny, decision making or direction setting within government.

“We are potentially entering into that void at a time of unprecedented crisis. Not just for individual families through the cost-of-living crisis, but for businesses and the economy through the cost-of-doing-business crisis.

“We saw yesterday, for the first time, a downturn in employment and the impact that will have on individual people’s lives.

“And yet it seems that despite all of that, the DUP are willing to use the pain of the people of Northern Ireland as leverage on the protocol.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was not acceptable that an executive at Stormont has not been formed.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said it was not acceptable that no executive had been formed at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

She added: “There is one party which is blocking that.

“We need the DUP to join with the rest of us, we need to be around the executive table, we need to be taking decisions in the best interests of people.

“We need to be a strong voice against what is happening in Britain, the fact that mortgage interest rates are going through the roof and affecting pensions.

“It is ridiculous that we don’t have a government in place.”

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that any agreement over the protocol must produce an outcome which is acceptable to unionists.

He said: “Whether Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom is restored by a negotiated outcome or by Parliament legislating is a matter for the Government.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson comments
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said any agreement over the Northern Ireland Protocol must be acceptable to unionists (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We hope the negotiations can produce an outcome which is acceptable to unionists, but we are mindful that we tried working devolution for two years and negotiating at the same time only for Brussels to rebuff any progress in that period.

“I note the Prime Minister’s commitment today to find an outcome in talks which replicates the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“The Government must recognise that the checks are but a symptom that Northern Ireland is subject to a different set of laws imposed upon us by a foreign entity without any say or vote by any elected representative of the people of Northern Ireland.

“We set seven tests last year. That is the yardstick we will use to measure any proposed solution.

“Devolution can have a stable and enduring future, but it must be built on solid foundations.

“Powersharing without unionist support is doomed to failure.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 13
Dame Vanessa Redgrave (Yui Mok/PA)
Dames Vanessa Redgrave and Andrea Leadsom to be honoured at Buckingham Palace
The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet some of the young people with whom Coach Core works (Brian Lawless/PA)
William and Kate to celebrate 10th anniversary of sports charity Coach Core
Black squirrel monkeys in the forest canopy in the Tapajós region in the Amazon, Brazil (Chris J Ratcliffe/WWF-UK/PA)
Global wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in half a century, warns WWF
(Marizilda Cruppe/WWF-UK/PA)
UK ‘complicit’ in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn
The King (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charles pays tribute to Malawi’s elimination of disease causing blindness
Police forces across the UK have shut down county lines drug operations in a week of action (Joe Giddens/PA)
More county lines closed than ever before in week of police action against drugs
Rob the Dog’s Dickin Medal, which has been sold at auction (Noonans)
War dog’s gallantry medal and memorabilia sells for £140,000 at auction
Signs of dementia could be detected as early as nine years ahead of diagnosis (Yui Mok/PA)
Signs of dementia could be detected nine years ahead of diagnosis – new research
Carbon emissions would be cut by a ‘huge amount’ if everyone in Britain switched one leisure trip from car to train, according to new analysis (PA)
Train operator urges leisure travellers to ‘do their bit to cut emissions’

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has called for all efforts to be made to avoid fresh Stormont elections (Brian Lawless/PA)
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks