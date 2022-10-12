UK ‘complicit’ in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK 'complicit' in Amazon destruction, campaigners warn

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:05 am
The UK is “complicit” in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, conservationists have warned, as they called for immediate action to halt wildlife declines.

WWF’s Living Planet report, which charts the fortunes of thousands of species around the world, said declines in wildlife population sizes are most severe in Latin America, which includes the world’s biggest rainforest.

The conservation charity is calling for legislation to stop commodities that drive deforestation in the Amazon and other parts of the world ending up on UK supermarket shelves.

The 94% fall in wildlife populations in the Latin America region has been partly caused by the loss of habitat to make way for agricultural production and resource extraction, including illegal gold mining, the conservation charity said.

The Amazon faces a rapidly approaching “tipping point”, where it ceases to function as a rainforest, hitting rainfall patterns, agriculture and energy supplies in the region, and putting the fight to avoid dangerous climate change at risk.

Dr Mike Barrett, executive director of science and conservation at WWF, said deforestation he had recently witnessed in the Amazon, on the border between Brazil and Peru, was due to economic demand for products linked to deforestation.

“It’s driven by both domestic and international trade, whether that’s illegally mined gold or agricultural produce, such as soy,” he said.

“I’m afraid the UK is a market for this, we’re actually the third biggest importer of gold from the region.

“That means that we here in the UK are completely complicit in what is happening there.”

The gold is imported for various products including jewellery, he said.

Dr Barrett added: “We have a now or never moment, we have got to legislate to get deforesting commodities off the supermarket shelves in the UK.”

He said there is also a need to switch investment in unsustainable agriculture around the world into sustainable farming, for example, by rehabilitating abandoned land in areas south of the Amazon so it can be used for production.

He said consumers could play a role by trying to select products on supermarket shelves that do not have a deforestation footprint, but added: “It’s outrageous that we should have to go into a supermarket and make those choices.

“There should be nothing on the supermarket shelf that has driven deforestation, and that’s why we need the regulations, that’s why we need legislation as soon as possible.”

WWF chief executive Tanya Steele said the UK, like many other countries, is in the midst of a “dreadful” cost-of-living crisis, some of which has been caused by an over-reliance on unsustainable fossil fuels, through energy and food price rises.

“But we also have to ask our Government to step into this crisis because we know the science is horrible clear, and this isn’t something that we can necessarily delay steps or action on now.”

She called on the Government to continue the ambitious agenda it has had to date, starting by legislating to remove deforestation products from UK shelves, and requiring banks to align their funding to efforts to cut emissions.

Ministers must support British farmers to farm sustainably and bring nature back, and the UK must play a leading role in the international nature Cop15 meeting in Montreal in December to secure an action plan to ensure nature is starting to recover by the end of this decade, she said.

