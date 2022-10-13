What the papers say – October 13

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The papers on Thursday say Liz Truss has been told by her most senior advisers to rip up last month’s mini-budget and raise corporation tax, and that there is a “coronation row” looming over the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Conservative MPs are warning the Prime Minister it is “no longer credible” to press ahead with big tax cuts without risking a financial crisis that would further drive up the cost of Government borrowing and mortgages, The Independent, The Times, the Financial Times and The Guardian all report.

Indepdendent digital front page: Tory MPs revolt as they demand U-turn on tax #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Cs6IHiE7CP — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 12, 2022

Times: Rip up your tax plans, top officials urge Truss #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LTu4jC32bB — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) October 12, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 13th October pic.twitter.com/9RDud6A0u9 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 12, 2022

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 October 2022: Truss faces new peril as Tories go on the attack over economy pic.twitter.com/S5cIW7sROq — The Guardian (@guardian) October 12, 2022

“U-turn or you go”, the Daily Mirror declares, while the i adds the Tories are in “open revolt” against their PM.

Thursday's front page: Tories in open revolt against Prime Minister#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xbheRilNAS — i newspaper (@theipaper) October 12, 2022

Metro covers the Tory turmoil as “Blue Wall Falls”, writing that “even Tory heartlands (are) now turning to Labour after the bungled mini-budget.”

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 BLUE WALL FALLS 🔴 Even Tory heartlands now turning to Labour after the bungled mini-budget #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hWty7PQ6N0 — Metro (@MetroUK) October 12, 2022

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says the Tories have turned on the Bank of England governor for his “stupid” comments, accusing him of being the cause of the pound’s dramatic plunge.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail meanwhile report that Buckingham Palace is reconsidering plans for the Queen Consort to be crowned using the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond, with India’s ruling party warning that the move would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Coronation row looms over crown for Queen'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/gmA85ss6I0 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 12, 2022

Strictly star Helen Skelton’s ex-husband is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend months after ending the marriage, The Sun says.

Tomorrow's front page: Strictly star Helen Skelton's ex-hubby is expecting a baby with hisnew girlfriend months after ending the marriage https://t.co/zO57MluCvm pic.twitter.com/PhgfGNFtt0 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 12, 2022

And the Daily Star carries a report that the cost-of-living crisis is forcing separated couples to keep living together.