Nurse accused of murdering seven babies wrote ‘I am evil I did this’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Nurse accused of murdering seven babies wrote ‘I am evil I did this’, court told

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 5:07 pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more wrote “I am evil I did this” in capital letters on a piece of paper found after a police search of her house, a court has heard.

Lucy Letby also wrote “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them. I am a horrible evil person,” Manchester Crown Court was told.

The notes were among other papers and Post-it notes which also contained “many protestations of innocence”, Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, told the jury.

Letby, 32, denies attacking newborn children in a variety of ways, including poisoning, during an alleged killing spree on the neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

Concluding the prosecution opening, which began on Monday, Mr Johnson said that after Letby fell under suspicion, she was put on clerical duties where she could not pose a danger to children until she was arrested in July 2018.

After her house on Westbourne Road in Chester was searched, “interesting items” were found, Mr Johnson said.

Paperwork relating to many of the children who died or suffered collapses was found along with Post-it notes with closely written words which included the names of some of her colleagues, the court heard.

“But I want to show you one note in particular,” Mr Johnson told jurors.

Highlighting a green Post-it note shown on TV screens to the jury, he focused on some of the words written in ink by Letby.

Lucy Letby court case
A note found in the house of Lucy Letby (CPS/PA)

Mr Johnson said: “She wrote, ‘I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them’, ‘I am a horrible evil person” and in capital letters ‘I am evil I did this.’

Mr Johnson added: “Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case. Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence.”

Along with the ‘I am evil…’ note, there were other written notes, the jury heard.

Mr Johnson said these included phrases such as “Why/how has this happened – what process has led to this current situation. What allegations have been made and by who?” and “Do they have written evidence to support their comments?”

The prosecutor said that in her writings Letby expressed frustration because she was not being allowed back on the neonatal unit and wrote: “I haven’t done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?”

Mr Johnson added: “Her notes also expressed concern for the long-term effects of what she feared was being alleged against her and there are many protestations of innocence.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Ben Myers KC, representing Letby, gave a short introduction to her defence case and told jurors anyone who approached the matter “as some kind of done deal has got this very badly wrong”.

He said: “There is a real danger that people will simply accept the prosecution theory of guilt and that’s all we have so far, ladies and gentlemen, a theory of guilt based firmly on coincidence – if anything can be based firmly on coincidence.”

The barrister, pointing to Letby sitting in the dock, told jurors: “It is important to be careful that blame is not heaped on that woman when there may be others who have made mistakes or a system which has failed.”

In some cases, the defence say, no-one could say why a particular child deteriorated or died.

Explaining the Post-it note, he said: “This is the anguished outpouring of a young woman in fear and despair when she realises the enormity of what’s being said about her, in the moment, to herself.”

Mr Myers said at the time it was written she was dealing with employment issues, including a grievance procedure with the NHS trust.

He went on: “This whole case is complicated.

“Sat in that dock is a young woman who says this is not her fault, so we need to look at the evidence.”

The trial, scheduled to last six months, began on Monday and the jury has now heard in outline the seven murder and 10 attempted murder allegations.

These include allegations Letby attacked newborn babies using a variety of methods, including by insulin poisoning and injecting infants with air, causing them to stop breathing.

Most of the babies were born premature, some just a day old when they were allegedly attacked.

Jurors also heard Letby sent a sympathy card to the parents of a baby she allegedly murdered at the fourth attempt and was allegedly interrupted in the act of attacking children by unsuspecting parents and medics.

Some of the parents of the children involved have sat through the trial opening, just across from Letby’s own parents in the public gallery.

The defendant in the dock has sat throughout, listening passively to the prosecutor, with a file of papers on her lap.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the allegations.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Rebecca Steer, 22, who died after being hit by a car which mounted a kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Oswestry, Shropshire (West Mercia Police/PA)
Man in court charged with murdering woman, 22, hit by car outside takeaway
Molly Russell (family handout/PA)
Molly Russell death: Coroner suggests separate platforms for adults and children
Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7 – after industrial action in recent weeks (Paul White – UK Industries/Alamy/PA)
Dock workers to strike for another two weeks as row over pay and jobs…
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Talking therapies could improve mental health of people with dementia – study
Farmer Hugh Kelly, 59, will be the eighth person the small Irish community will honour at a service since 10 people were killed in Co Donegal a week ago (Handout/PA)
Oldest Creeslough blast victim Hugh Kelly to have funeral a week after explosion
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – October 14
One person has died in a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist in Ipswich (Chris Radburn/PA)
One dead in collision involving cyclist and multiple vehicles
Sir David Amess (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Murdered MP’s aide vows to continue passion projects of ‘irreplaceable friend’
(Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in…
One of the tributaries to the River Aller on the Holnicote Estate in Somerset, where a project is being brought in to return rivers to a more natural state (National Trust/PA)
Major project under way to reconnect Exmoor river to its original floodplain

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The Waterside Inn in Peterhead.
Woman stole partner’s bank card when he was arrested during romantic getaway
3
Councillor John Wheeler switches on the new power supply, along with Aberdeen Heat & Power chairman Ramsay Milne at Tillydrone Energy Centre. Image: Supplied
Aberdeen residents on low-cost district heating scheme will not face rising bills
4
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz brought his show to The Tivoli theatre as part of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.
REVIEW: Controversial Jerry Sadowitz takes it to the limit for laughs at the Tivoli
7
Karen Robertson Aberdeen
Two-year ban for driver found ‘drooling’ behind wheel
8
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
9
A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Louise's family members Vicky Morris, Linda Yeoman, Tom Lindsay, David Lindsay, Lesley Michie, Rebecca Yeoman at the knitwear sale on Saturday. Image: David Lindsay.
Family of late Aberdeen knitwear creator sell her goods to raise money for brain…

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to a crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis on Friday morning. Image: Google Maps Street View.
Emergency services called to motorbike crash near South Galson on Isle of Lewis
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…
Council Leader Robin Currie.
Council leader wants residents to write letters to parliament over £7 million budget hole…
Moreen spent some of her big day sneaking a smoke (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Quitting smoking was torturous - but I've never looked back
All photos by Matt Crockett.
REVIEW: Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) oozed silliness and sensibility in Aberdeen
Hermes, who wear blue and black, head the North Region Junior Premier League this season. Picture by DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
North Region Junior football: Top-flight front-runners Hermes and Bridge of Don Thistle meet under…
CR0038879 Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire Shield first round match between Fraserburgh (black)and Banks o' Dee (Blue) Neil Gauld, centre, was the scorer Pictured are: Banks O dee celebrate equalising at 2 2 in te first half ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell 11/10 /2022
Neil Gauld's thirst for goals remains after Banks o' Dee striker reaches another milestone
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits inability to talk to his team at half-time is…
Diogo Jota of Liverpool takes on John Lundstram and Leon King of Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Richard Gordon: For the most part, European football now looks like a waste of…
Is Liz Truss's government serious or an experimental Fringe show? (Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson)
Euan McColm: Liz Truss & Co's bizarre performance art is a disturbing must-see

Editor's Picks

Most Commented