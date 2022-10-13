Kevin Spacey suffers setback as key legal team member tests positive for Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kevin Spacey has suffered a setback in his US civil lawsuit after a key member of his legal team tested positive for Covid-19.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered members of the court to put on masks, but allowed proceedings to continue on Thursday, following the news.

It comes on day five of the trial, in which actor Anthony Rapp has accused Mr Spacey of an “unwanted sexual advance” during a party in 1984.

The American Beauty star has “categorically denied” the allegations.

His leading lawyer, Jennifer Keller, tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning, and she will be unable to attend the court for at least six days.

She will then be required to provide two negative tests within 24 hours and show signs of improving.

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Federal court for his civil lawsuit trial (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Mr Rapp’s lawyer Richard Steigman said he would be happy to continue with proceedings in Ms Keller’s absence, but that he would follow court protocol.

Judge Kaplan ordered that those who had been in contact with Ms Keller within the past 48 hours, as well as the entire jury, should provide their contact information and test on both Sunday and Tuesday, then report the results.

He asked who in the courtroom required testing kits, to which Mr Spacey raised his hand.

Before resuming proceedings Judge Kaplan joked that in other trials, news of a positive coronavirus test in court would have sent jurors “running for the exits”.

Following the interruption, forensic psychologist Lisa Rocchio returned to the stand to resume direct examination from Mr Steigman.

The hearing is expected to last for two weeks and is being held in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In a US civil case, any allegations only need to be proven “on the balance of probability” rather than to the criminal standard of “beyond all reasonable doubt”.