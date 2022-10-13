Man was fatally shot by police after less-lethal methods failed, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man was fatally shot by police after less-lethal methods failed, says watchdog

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 5:23 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 5:29 pm
The scene outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby where a man was fatally shot by armed officers on October 7 (Simon Marper/PA)
The scene outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby where a man was fatally shot by armed officers on October 7 (Simon Marper/PA)

A man who was fatally shot by armed officers in a police station car park had earlier been tackled with a stun grenade, baton round and Taser – but to no effect, the police watchdog has said.

Romanian national Marius Ciolac, 35, died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), citing provisional post-mortem findings.

Giving an update on its investigation, the IOPC said armed officers from Derbyshire Police were called by colleagues to Ascot Drive police station in Derby at 9.55am on Friday.

Officers at the station reported a man with a knife in the car park, who was smashing glass in the entrance door and nearby windows.

The IOPC said “attempts were made to stop him, including use of a multi-bang stun grenade, discharge of a baton round and a Taser, before a police firearm was discharged at about 10.03am”.

Mr Ciolac was given first aid by officers and paramedics at the scene, and taken to hospital in Nottingham, but died later that morning.

The IOPC said: “Three knives of various sizes were recovered from the scene.”

Derby police station shooting
The scene outside Ascot Drive police station in Derby on October 7 (Simon Marper/PA)

Mr Ciolac had no family in the UK, according to the watchdog who said formal identification had yet to take place.

The round fired by officers will now be subject to ballistics tests, and a “large amount” of body-worn video footage from responding police will also be studied by investigators.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said: “We have made contact with Mr Ciolac’s family in Romania and Italy to explain our role, and our heartfelt sympathies are with them and everyone else affected by this tragic incident.

“A lot of rumour about the tragic events of Friday morning has been reported and while it is natural for people to want answers quickly about what happened, I would ask that people show patience and refrain from further speculation out of respect for Mr Ciolac’s family and for everyone involved.

“We are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation of all the circumstances.

“While there is still a lot of work to do, we have gathered initial accounts from the officers involved and other witnesses from the emergency services.

“CCTV footage has been reviewed and we are gathering a large amount of police body-worn video.

“We are also in the process of contacting members of the public identified as potential witnesses, who may be able to assist our inquiries.”

All police officers are currently being treated as witnesses, the IOPC added.

An inquest will follow in due course, although no opening hearing date has yet been fixed.

