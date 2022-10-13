University library ‘built to last 400 years’ wins national architecture prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
University library ‘built to last 400 years’ wins national architecture prize

By Press Association
October 13, 2022, 9:01 pm
The New Library’s vaulted windows allow natural light to flood in (Riba/PA)
The New Library's vaulted windows allow natural light to flood in (Riba/PA)

A university library described as the “epitome” of sustainable construction has been recognised with the UK’s most eminent architecture award.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) has named The New Library of Magdalene College in Cambridge the winner of the 2022 Riba Stirling Prize.

Set within the college grounds in central Cambridge, the modern 24-hour library was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects with the aim of lasting 400 years.

The New Library of Magdalene College in Cambridge (Riba/PA).
A grid of chimneys supports the floors and bookshelves while carrying warm air upwards to ventilate the building (Riba/PA).

Sustainability was also high on the agenda, and the brick structure minimises energy use through a grid of chimneys which support the floors and bookshelves while carrying warm air upwards to ventilate the building.

Its timber structure also reduced the carbon embodied in its construction, and high, vaulted windows allow natural light to flood in.

The library, which also houses an archive and art gallery, compliments surrounding quadrangular buildings and courts which have gradually developed from the monastic college site.

Riba president Simon Allford described the building’s design as the “epitome” of sustainable architecture.

The New Library of Magdalene College in Cambridge (Riba/PA).
The building was created with a light-filled, warm-wood interior (Riba/PA).

He said: “A unique setting with a clear purpose – The New Library at Magdalene College is sophisticated, generous, architecture that has been built to last.

“Creating a new building that will last at least 400 years is a significant challenge, but one that Niall McLaughlin Architects has risen to with the utmost skill, care and responsibility.

“The result – a solid and confident, yet deferential new kid on the college block.

“The light-filled, warm-wood interior lifts spirits and fosters connections.

“The overarching commitment to build something that will stand the test of time can be felt in every material and detail, and from every viewpoint.

“This is the epitome of how to build for the long-term.”

Architect Niall McLaughlin said the university asked him to “build for the long-term” and use resources “wisely”.

“The Magdalene College Library is a work of many hands and many minds,” he said.

“The College created the possibility for success in the way that they initiated and managed the project.

“The appointment of designers, consultants, builders, and craftsmen was treated with care.

“Throughout the development process, our team was supported and robustly questioned in our decisions.”

The New Library of Magdalene College in Cambridge (Riba/PA).
Students can enjoy wide reading rooms and private desks set into bay windows (Riba/PA).

The library’s exterior comprises gabled pitched roofs, windows with tracery and elegant brickwork.

Inside, students can enjoy wide reading rooms, private desks set into bay windows, and narrow zones for staircases and bookcases.

Magdalene College librarian, Dr Marcus Waithe, described it as an “inspiring structure”.

“Magdalene College’s New Library fulfils an unusually challenging brief: to erect a building at the edge of one of Cambridge’s most historically sensitive sites, and to do so without committing an intrusion,” he said.

“The College wanted to avoid mere pastiche, or a passive ‘blending in’.

“It needed to be an inspiring structure – one that would encourage our undergraduates to aim high – that still preserved a human scale.

“As if that were not difficult enough, it would combine a working library with an archive centre, and the Robert Cripps art gallery.

“The result succeeds on all these fronts and more.”

The 2022 Riba Stirling prize-giving ceremony will be held at the institute’s headquarters, 66 Portland Place in London.

