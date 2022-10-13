Police forces asked to provide figures on strip-searches of children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police forces asked to provide figures on strip-searches of children

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 12:04 am
People demonstrate outside Stoke Newington Police Station in London over the treatment of a black 15-year-old schoolgirl who was strip-searched by police while on her period (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People demonstrate outside Stoke Newington Police Station in London over the treatment of a black 15-year-old schoolgirl who was strip-searched by police while on her period (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Children’s Commissioner has asked all police forces in England and Wales to provide figures on how many children have been strip-searched by officers since 2018.

Dame Rachel de Souza has written to all forces requesting information on strip-searches of children, after discovering that 650 10 to 17-year-olds underwent “intrusive and traumatising” strip-searches by the Metropolitan Police over two years.

She requested data from the force in the wake of the Child Q scandal, where a 15-year-old schoolgirl was strip-searched while on her period after being wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis at school.

The figures showed that, in almost a quarter (23%) of cases, strip-searches took place without an “appropriate adult” confirmed to have been present. They also showed that black boys were disproportionately searched.

Dame Rachel is seeking further information from between 2018 and July 2022 from other forces “to reassure myself that these issues are not more widespread”.

She said: “I firmly believe that a police power that is as intrusive and traumatic for children as a strip-search must be treated with the utmost care and responsibility. It must also be accompanied by a robust and transparent system of scrutiny to protect and safeguard vulnerable children.

“To reassure myself that these issues are not more widespread, I am using my unique statutory powers to ask all police chief officers in England and Wales to collect further information on the conduct of this practice across the country. I will be publishing my analysis of this data in full early next year.”

Dame Rachel has met Sir Mark Rowley, the new Met Police Commissioner, and is said to be “working constructively” with him.

The case of Child Q drew outrage when it first came to light in March this year.

The teenager was strip-searched by female Met Police officers in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating, a safeguarding report found.

The review, by City & Hackney Safeguarding Children Partnership (CHSCP), concluded the strip-search should never have happened, was unjustified and racism “was likely to have been an influencing factor”.

Four Met Police officers are being investigated for gross misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in connection with the incident.

Scotland Yard has apologised and said it “should never have happened”.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Ensuring the safeguarding of every child who is subject to a search is an absolute priority. We got it wrong with Child Q and we are making significant efforts to ensure our approach puts the child at the heart of decision making.

“We have been listening to our communities and partners and have made changes as we balance the policing need for this type of search with the considerable impact it can have on young people.

“We will be happy to cooperate fully with the Children’s Commissioner and to share the progress we are making in this area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Neil Maxwell has been named at a police press conference as a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Leah Croucher who disappeared while walking to work in February 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Dead man named as prime suspect in murder of teenager Leah Croucher
Jemma Mitchell, 38, entering a service station shop near Bristol (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Headless murder victim ‘believed she had YouTube relationship with Charles’
Schemes have created to compensate victims and others caught up in the Horizon scandal in which 700 people were wrongly prosecuted (geogphotos/Alamy/PA)
Post Office ‘doing all it can’ to help sub-postmasters hit by Horizon scandal
Police said the new van is ‘a fantastic tool to support officers in changing driver behaviour’ (Ben Birchall/PA)
Unsafe drivers detected every six minutes
The coroner in the Molly Russell inquest has recommended that the Government’s proposed internet safety laws be strengthened (PA)
Will the Molly Russell inquest change the Online Safety Bill?
Sir Michael Morpurgo gives a reading to school children on Platform 8 at King’s Cross Station in London at the launch of the Flying Scotsman’s centenary campaign (James Manning/PA)
Michael Morpurgo launches Flying Scotsman centenary celebrations with reading
Two Just Stop Oil protesters threw soup at the Van Gogh artwork Sunflowers (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Two protesters arrested after throwing soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers
Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Gloucestershire (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)
Two teenagers killed in Gloucestershire car crash
Rebecca Steer, 22, who died after being hit by a car which mounted a kerb outside the Grill Out takeaway in Oswestry, Shropshire (West Mercia Police/PA)
Man in court charged with murdering woman, 22, hit by car outside takeaway
Molly Russell (family handout/PA)
Molly Russell death: Coroner suggests separate platforms for adults and children

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper in action against Kelty Hearts.
Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season
Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Aberdeenshire Council has warned of potential rockfall on the A93 Braemar to Cairnwell road. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is totally free to view this week.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench filming Skyfall in Glencoe, Scotland.
12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland

Editor's Picks

Most Commented