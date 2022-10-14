England could remain in drought beyond spring 2023, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England could remain in drought beyond spring 2023, experts say

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 4:18 pm
Parts of England could remain in drought next spring, it has been warned (Yui Mok/PA)
Parts of England could remain in drought next spring, it has been warned (Yui Mok/PA)

Average rainfall over winter will not be sufficient to avoid drought conditions in England continuing beyond spring 2023, the National Drought Group has forecast.

This could lead water companies to impose strict water saving measures, including banning all non-critical use, such as refilling swimming pools and cleaning non-residential buildings.

The National Drought Group is made up of senior decision-makers from the Environment Agency, government, water companies, and farming and environmental groups.

At a meeting on Friday, the group heard that water companies were preparing to implement drought plans over the next six months to improve the resilience of water supplies.

It comes after below average rainfall this year led to drought conditions across the country, with the South and East of England experiencing the worst impacts.

Indeed, the Environment Agency (EA) has reported that despite average rainfall in September, much of England remains in drought, with low river and groundwater levels, and reservoir stocks continuing to decrease.

The group heard that if rainfall remains below average over winter, then impending drought or drought conditions will remain beyond spring 2023 in some areas of England, including parts of the South West, South East, East and Yorkshire and East Midlands.

They were also told that even if rainfall returns to average levels, some areas will still see drought conditions.

The projections were presented to the group by the EA, and were made up of contributions by various members, including the water companies.

Those gathered heard that investment in water infrastructure will be needed to ensure long-term water security.

EA chief executive and NDG chair, Sir James Bevan, said the country needs to take action now to ensure wit has enough water over the coming decades.

“Our lives, livelihoods and nature all depend on one thing – water,” he said.

“Climate change and population growth mean we need to take action now to ensure we have enough over the coming decades to manage everyday supplies, and more intense drought events.

“We have a plan to do that and delivering it will require all of us to work together: government, water companies, regulators, farmers and businesses, and each of us as individuals. The Environment Agency is determined to do its part.”

Water Minister Trudy Harrison added that we need to “adapt” to ensure our water supplies are resilient in the future.

“The record-breaking temperatures, unusually low rainfall and widespread drought the country has experienced this year are a reminder that we need to adapt to ensure our water supplies are resilient and secure in future,” she said.

