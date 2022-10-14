Former Stormont first minister and education minister to join House of Lords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Stormont first minister and education minister to join House of Lords

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 4:50 pm
Northern Ireland’s former First Minister Arlene Foster and former Education Minister Peter Weir (PA)
Northern Ireland’s former First Minister Arlene Foster and former Education Minister Peter Weir (PA)

Northern Ireland’s former first minister Dame Arlene Foster and former education minister Peter Weir are set to join the House of Lords.

Dame Arlene left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP.

Mr Weir lost his seat in the Assembly in elections earlier this year. He had served as education minister from 2020-21, and had been elected to Stormont since 1998.

Both are to become life peers, the DUP has said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated both on their elevation.

“Peter Weir has given a lifetime of service to his constituents and to the Pro-Union cause in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“He will be a very welcome addition to our Parliamentary team in the House of Lords as well as a strong advocate for Northern Ireland and the Pro-Union cause throughout the United Kingdom.

“I am also delighted that our friend and former first minister Rt Hon Dame Arlene Foster has been conferred a peerage and will sit in the Lords.

“Arlene will be a strong voice for Northern Ireland and this is rightful and worthy recognition for her contribution and service to Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to working closely with her in the time ahead.”

Northern Ireland unrest
Former Stormont education minister Peter Weir (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Weir said he is “honoured and humbled to be appointed to the Lords” as a nominee of the DUP.

“I will be operating as a full-time working Peer, advocating on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, and promoting the great cause of the Union,” he said.

“Northern Ireland needs stability and prosperity, and alongside my colleagues at Westminster, the Assembly and local Councils, I will focus on delivering those twin objectives, particularly through the necessary removal of the Protocol, which acts as a barrier to good governance and the economic well-being of our people.

“I am very grateful to my many friends and colleagues who have supported and worked with me over many years and with the opening of this new chapter I am pleased to have the opportunity to serve the people of Northern Ireland in Parliament.”

