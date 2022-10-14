MoJ blocks open prison move for ‘dangerous killer’ whose case made legal history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

MoJ blocks open prison move for ‘dangerous killer’ whose case made legal history

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 5:16 pm
William Dunlop became the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed (Cleveland Police/PA)
William Dunlop became the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed (Cleveland Police/PA)

The Justice Secretary has blocked a bid to move a “dangerous killer” who murdered his ex-girlfriend in a frenzied sex attack to a lower security jail.

Brandon Lewis has rejected the Parole Board’s recommendation to move William Dunlop to an open prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

In 2006, Dunlop, known as Billy, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after admitting murdering Julie Hogg, a 22-year-old mother and pizza delivery woman, in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham in 1989.

Julie Hogg
Billy Dunlop was jailed after eventually admitting killing Julie Hogg in 1989 (Cleveland Police/PA)

His case made legal history as he became the first person to be charged twice with the same offence after 800-year-old double jeopardy laws were changed.

The sentence came at the end of a 15-year-long battle by her mother Ann Ming who campaigned to have the law changed so she could get justice for her daughter.

In September, the Parole Board said the 59-year-old could be transferred to an open prison – where he could have been granted temporary release on occasion.

But under reforms to the parole system, the plan then had to be reviewed by the Justice Secretary, who now has the power to approve or block the move.

On Friday, an MoJ spokeswoman said: “The Secretary of State has rejected William Dunlop’s move to open conditions in the interest of public protection.”

Dunlop will be eligible for another Parole Board case review in about two years’ time.

Ms Hogg’s disappearance in November 1989 was initially treated as a missing person inquiry until she was found by her mother 80 days later.

The partially mutilated body of Ms Hogg, who had a three-year-old son, was discovered decomposing behind a bath panel. The court heard Ms Hogg was “subjected to a violent sexual assault” after she rejected Dunlop, who was branded by the Crown Prosecution Service a “dangerous killer” who tried to escape responsibility for a “premeditated and truly horrendous” attack.

Dunlop twice stood trial but each time a jury failed to reach a verdict. He was formally cleared but later confessed and admitting lying in court, boasting there was nothing anyone could do about it.

He was then jailed for six years for perjury and afterwards charged with the murder again once the law changed.

In his second Parole Board review, Mr Dunlop, who gave evidence at a hearing alongside officials and his probation officer, indicated he hoped to be transferred to an open prison.

Parole Board judges found that at the time of his offending, Dunlop had a “willingness to use extreme violence” fuelled by alcohol, drugs and his friends, a document detailing the decision said.

He had “difficulties with relationships, thought about sex a lot, and felt entitled to sex.

“His attitude towards women had been problematic and he had an interest in sexual violence.”

Dunlop also found it “difficult to understand the impact of his behaviour on others.”

During his time in custody, he had completed “intensive therapeutic and offending behaviour work” over a number of years, focussing on his “personality issues as well as his thinking and decision-making skills, relationships and intimacy, the factors which specifically underpinned his sexual offending, and his misuse of drugs and alcohol”, the papers said.

He has since shown a “significant shift in his understanding of his own behaviour and the impact on other people” and took “full responsibility” for the offence.

There had been no evidence of “violence, sexually inappropriate behaviour or substance misuse for many years”, his behaviour was “generally positive” in prison and his maturity had “increased”.

Officials did not think he was suitable for release but felt a period of time in open prison could be “helpful and safe”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, protesting against the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda at a previous hearing.
Charities and asylum seekers face wait for Rwanda policy High Court ruling
Northern Ireland’s former First Minister Arlene Foster and former Education Minister Peter Weir (PA)
Former Stormont first minister and education minister to join House of Lords
(PA)
OnlyFans model accused of murdering boyfriend wanted to ‘scare’ him, court hears
Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Medical expert gives evidence at trial of nurse accused of murdering babies
Parts of England could remain in drought next spring, it has been warned (Yui Mok/PA)
England could remain in drought beyond spring 2023, experts say
Vera Croghan, 89, who died in a house fire started by her grandson Chanatorn Croghan (Family handout/ PA)
Student who killed his grandmother in house fire is sentenced to hospital order
A Just Stop Oil protester spray painted a sign outside New Scotland Yard in London (Stefan Rousseau/AP)
24 protesters arrested after New Scotland Yard sign covered with yellow paint
Neil Maxwell has been named at a police press conference as a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Leah Croucher in 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Sex offender who killed himself named prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder
Jemma Mitchell, 38, entering a service station shop near Bristol (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Headless murder victim ‘believed she had YouTube relationship with Charles’
Schemes have created to compensate victims and others caught up in the Horizon scandal in which 700 people were wrongly prosecuted (geogphotos/Alamy/PA)
Post Office ‘doing all it can’ to help sub-postmasters hit by Horizon scandal

Most Read

1
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
2
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
3
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
4
Alex-John Stephen hid his face as he left court.
John Bishop comedy show ends in break-up, taxi rank brawl and domestic abuse assault
5
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
6
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
7
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
8
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
9
Dundee Sheriff Court
Serial crook dodges jail after jury believe tale of £18K loot find
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app

More from Press and Journal

A woman says she was sexually assaulted near Drummer's Corner, Peterhead. Image: Google maps screengrab
Woman says she was 'grabbed' on same morning of alleged sex assault on Peterhead…
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds warns of lethal finishers at opponents Cove Rangers
Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Aboyne Community Hospital to reopen after staff shortages forced closure
An aerial image of the under-construction Aberdeen Incinerator. Photo: Kenny Elrick, 12/10/22.
Aberdeen incinerator contractor obliged to start accepting waste from October 29
The Stooshie: The politics podcast from DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Green conference and further Tory turmoil
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I love Gaelic': Skye author and poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at…
Trains, Nicola Sturgeon and Aberdeen's revamp
Readers' letters: Train journeys, Nicola Sturgeon's Anti-tory comments and Aberdeen City's revamp
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects Dundee United to bring fresh confidence into Dingwall…
Professor Sarah Pedersen of RGU has helped create a new "Quinepedia" initiative. Picture: Kenny Elrick
BIG INTERVIEW: Sarah Pedersen highlights the launch of Quinepedia but worries about women's rights…
Scotland Women's captain Rachel Corsie in action against the Republic of Ireland at Hampden on Tuesday. (Pic by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: I'm not sure when - or how - I'll get over Scotland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented