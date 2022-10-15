Youngest Creeslough victim and her father ‘side by side’ in life and death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Youngest Creeslough victim and her father ‘side by side’ in life and death

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 12:57 pm
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into church (Niall Carson/PA)
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into church (Niall Carson/PA)

A five-year-old girl and her father who died together as they shopped for a birthday cake have been remembered “side by side” during their joint funeral service.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest of the 10 victims of the service station explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal last week.

Her father Robert Garwe had taken her to buy a birthday cake for her mother when they were caught in the blast on October 7.

Father John Joe Duffy described Shauna and her father as “side by side in the shop”, adding that Mr Garwe “in that split second just wanting to help protect his beautiful daughter so very much”.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Shauna Flanagan Garwe (Garda handout/PA)

A small brown wicker casket sat alongside an adult’s wooden coffin at their joint funeral in St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Saturday morning.

Fr Duffy told mourners: “Side by side here, we pray that they are side by side in heaven”.

Irish president Michael D Higgins was among the mourners.

Residents of the rural Co Donegal village lined its main street once again for the sixth funeral service in St Michael’s for victims of the tragedy in five days.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church (Niall Carson/PA)

Fr Duffy offered their “most sincere sympathies” to Mr Garwe’s partner Aine “on the death of your partner and your beautiful daughter”, and welcomed family members who had travelled to the service, including some from Zimbabwe.

Symbols representing different aspects of Mr Garwe and Shauna’s lives were present, including a scooter “which was very much part and parcel of their lives”.

“I’m not sure who could go fastest on the scooter, but I know on feet, Shauna could outrun her dad, be it at the school gate, be it on the road where I so often saw them and met them, or be it in the shop where she helped to stack the shelves with the girls,” Fr Duffy told mourners.

There was also a catapult for “hunting together” and Shauna’s favourite unicorn teddy placed in the Creeslough church.

Fr Duffy said people are “feeling the pain of loss in a very profound and deep way” in Creeslough.

He described a “very tough week” adding: “The heartbreak is so visible in our eyes, the eyes of people emanating.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Robert Garwe, 50, died alongside his daughter (handout/PA)

“We are gathered here this morning, once again, to say farewell to a father and his beloved and much loving beautiful little girl.”

Mr Garwe was remembered as being proud of his Zimbabwean roots and being proud of his children.

Fr Duffy said: “I often talked with Bob… he just had that friendliness, keeping fit and keeping well was so important to him, and he had that beautiful love for little Shauna.”

He described Shauna as someone who “loved to entertain” as he read from a poem written in tribute to her.

“Shauna could always be heard with a giggle, and when sitting down she sure did like to wiggle,” the priest said.

“On her pink scooter she would come to the gate, with Kylo in tow, her little dog mate. So chatty and bubbly she just loved to play and have fun with her friends each and every day.”

The tribute went on to describe the child’s love of art and animals, adding: “A great vet she would have been. She was a lovable character with a mischievous way, and we will miss her so much, forever and a day.”

Fr Duffy added: “A truly wonderful girl who left a lasting impression on all she met.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Family and mourners arrive at St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (Niall Carson/PA)

“She, together with her dad, were very well known in this community, together with her dad and mum, such a familiar sight up and down the road, they were always together, that little unit.”

Mourners at the funeral on Friday of the oldest victim of the blast, Hugh Kelly, heard he had brought Mr Garwe and Shauna to the service station shop to buy a birthday cake for her mother.

Mr Garwe worked in construction and could often be seen travelling around the village on his scooter.

Shauna started at Scoil Mhuire national school in Creeslough just weeks ago.

The funerals of fashion student Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Celtic supporter Martin McGill, 49, were held in Creeslough on Tuesday, while a funeral Mass for Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan took place on Wednesday afternoon and the funeral of Sydney native James O’Flaherty, 48, was held on Wednesday in Derrybeg.

The funeral of shop worker and mother-of-four Martina Martin, 49, took place in Creeslough on Thursday morning with a service for 14-year-old Leona Harper held at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton later that day.

Explosion at Donegal service station
The coffin of Hugh ‘Hughie’ Kelly is carried from St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Friday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s police force An Garda Siochana continues to investigate the cause of the blast, which is being treated as an accident.

Eight people were injured, with seven receiving treatment in Letterkenny hospital and one man aged in his 20s in a critical condition in St James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault (Mike Egerton/PA)
Footballer Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
Farm workers and environment activists take part in a demonstration (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Farm workers and environmental activists march through central London
The Queen Consort was all smiles as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse (John Walton/PA)
Queen Consort is all smiles as she attends Ascot
Police officers detain a Just Stop Oil protester outside New Scotland Yard in London on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Public clash with Just Stop Oil protesters blocking east London road
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral Mass (Niall Carson/PA)
People of Creeslough stand together once more at the end of longest week
A police officer stood next to the New Scotland Yard sign in London (PA)
Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions (PA)
Manchester United star Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough (Niall Carson/PA)
Funeral under way for five-year-old girl and father killed in Creeslough blast
Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers was targeted on Friday (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Pair in court accused of criminal damage to frame of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers
A Welcome to Southend sign on the esplanade in Southend-on-Sea in Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)
Southend boosted by city status a year after death of Sir David Amess –…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 at Huntly
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented