People of Creeslough stand together once more at the end of longest week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

People of Creeslough stand together once more at the end of longest week

By Press Association
October 15, 2022, 2:03 pm
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral Mass (Niall Carson/PA)
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral Mass (Niall Carson/PA)

At the end of a week like no other, the people of Creeslough once again summoned the strength to stand together in silent tribute.

As they have done time and again, the exhausted community lined the narrow main street of the Co Donegal village with heads bowed as coffins passed.

This time they had come to say goodbye to Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, the youngest victim of the tragedy which claimed 10 lives.

Explosion at Donegal service station
An Order of Service is held outside St Michael’s Church in Creeslough for the funeral Mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (Niall Carson/PA)

Even by the standards of grief witnessed in Creeslough over recent days, the sight of Shauna’s tiny wicker casket being carried into St Michael’s church seemed for many to be close to unbearable.

As has been remarked countless times, everyone knows everyone in this village. There are just 400 people who live in Creeslough in the shadow of Muckish Mountain and they have all carried the burden of grief. Most of the victims lived here. The others were known to people here.

The strain has been evident at times on the face of Father John Joe Duffy, on whom the weight of responsibility for leading most of the services has fallen. A week ago, he was known as the local priest. Now, through his comforting presence and compassion, he is known around the world as the personification of the inspiring power of community in this tiny settlement when dealing with overwhelming tragedy.

Similarly, the names of the victims have become familiar to many as the days have passed by in Creeslough’s longest week: Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Catherine O’Donnell and her son James Monaghan, Martina Martin, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (An Garda Siochana/PA)

And now, at the end of it all, the funeral for Robert Garwe and his beloved daughter Shauna, who had started school just weeks ago.

Their two hearses arrived at the church side by side. Fr Duffy said they had lived side by side and he prayed they were side by side in heaven.

He said: “Shauna could always be heard with a giggle, and when sitting down she sure did like to wiggle.

“On her pink scooter she would come to the gate, with Kylo in tow, her little dog mate. So chatty and bubbly, she just loved to play and have fun with her friends each and every day.

“A truly wonderful girl who left a lasting impression on all she met.

“She, together with her dad, were very well known in this community, together with her dad and mum, such a familiar sight up and down the road. They were always together, that little unit.”

It had all started eight days ago when a huge explosion destroyed buildings and ripped the heart out of this community.

This was followed by harrowing scenes during the search operation. Emergency services and first responders from both sides of the Irish border came together in the desperate task of sifting through tonnes of rubble to recover the bodies.

Last weekend, a stunned silence lingered over the groups of locals who gathered to watch the operation, punctuated only by occasional anguished cries of sorrow.

Then there were the vigils, the books of condolence, as the sense of grief rippled out across the county, the island and beyond. Messages of support came from around the world, including from King Charles and the Pope.

An international fundraising effort has raised hundreds of thousands of euro. Local cafes have provided refreshments in return for a donation to the appeal fund.

Explosion at Donegal service station
President Michael D Higgins outside St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough, after the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish president Michael D Higgins has been there to share the sorrow of the families. He said it had been an “extraordinary week”.

And then there were the funerals. At times it was difficult to remember which day it was as one service quickly followed another. The grief of separate families, like the days, bled into one.

Now, the TV cameras will finally leave and attention will turn away. The world will move on and Creeslough will be left to deal with its grief.

Last Saturday, at a service at St Michael’s church, the Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian lit 10 red candles in memory of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

The candles have burned continually on the altar since then as the funerals have taken place. Now, they will be extinguished.

But, as Fr Duffy has said repeatedly during the saddest week for Creeslough, the people have shown they are strongest when they rely on each other.

That sense of community cannot be so easily extinguished.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault (Mike Egerton/PA)
Footballer Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape
Farm workers and environment activists take part in a demonstration (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Farm workers and environmental activists march through central London
The Queen Consort was all smiles as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse (John Walton/PA)
Queen Consort is all smiles as she attends Ascot
Police officers detain a Just Stop Oil protester outside New Scotland Yard in London on Friday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Public clash with Just Stop Oil protesters blocking east London road
A police officer stood next to the New Scotland Yard sign in London (PA)
Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into church (Niall Carson/PA)
Youngest Creeslough victim and her father ‘side by side’ in life and death
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions (PA)
Manchester United star Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail
The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe are carried into St Michael’s Church, in Creeslough (Niall Carson/PA)
Funeral under way for five-year-old girl and father killed in Creeslough blast
Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers was targeted on Friday (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Pair in court accused of criminal damage to frame of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers
A Welcome to Southend sign on the esplanade in Southend-on-Sea in Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)
Southend boosted by city status a year after death of Sir David Amess –…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

5 key moments from day one of Green conference
Ross Callachan celebrates scoring for Ross County against Dundee United.
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United
police appeal
Police close section of A96 at Huntly
Steven Boyd is congratulated after scoring the only goal between Caley Thistle and Cove Rangers
Caley Thistle make it five wins in a row with 1-0 victory over Cove…
Charlie Tuppen of Pitmedden.
GALLERY: Did you go pumpkin picking today? Best pictures from Udny launch in Ellon
Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented